Lake Geneva woman charged after using someone else’s checkbook to write herself a personal check and more from this week’s Walworth County Criminal Complaints

Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from Dec 13–Dec.19. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Lake Geneva woman charged after using someone else’s checkbook to write herself a personal checkKristine A Verdico, 32, of 1019 Wisconsin St., Lake Geneva, has been charged with uttering a forgery. On January 24, 2022, an officer responded to a report of a forged check. A woman said she had been on vacation since the beginning of that month and had moved all of her belongings into the residence of Verdico, the defendant, during that time. The woman said she left her check book in Wisconsin while she was on vacation and the defendant had written one of her personal checks out to herself for $400 that was deposited into the defendant’s account. The woman attempted to work out a deal for the defendant to pay her back, but she never did. An officer made contact with Verdico who admitted that she had written one of the checks to herself and deposited it into her own account. However, she claimed she did it by accident since the other woman’s checkbook was sitting on top of hers and grabbed the first one.

Walworth County Jail inmate punches another, charged with batteryJavon A. Charo, 23, of 312 Herman St., Darien, has been charged with battery by prisoners. On Nov. 20, the defendant got into a fight at the Walworth County Jail in Elkhorn. A Deputy was shown a video of a fight in the kitchen between Charo, the defendant and another inmate The video showed Charo punching the other inmate, who claimed that the fight started for no reason. He was punched in the head and had a tooth knocked loose.

Darien man charged after residence contains large amounts of marijuana and moneySteven D Soukup, 62, of 102 Franklin St., Darien, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park; maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Oct. 22, officers conducted a search warrant at a residence within 1000 feet of Paul Lange Arboretum in Darien. A search was conducted in the defendant’s room, which contained a baggie of marijuana, a grinder and a pipe, eight grams of weed and three grams of psilocybin mushrooms and $6,801.00. In the garage, four jars of weed were found and a sealed bag of weed, weighing 1.78 ounces. David N Soukup, 36, of the same residence was also charged with possession of THC – second and subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places and possession of drug paraphernalia.

South Milwaukee woman charged after damaging property, injuring Elkhorn homeowner

Selina Elizabeth Olson-Knight, 33, of 1322 Missouri Ave., South Milwaukee, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. On Dec. 6 in the City of Elkhorn, officers responded to a report of two people fighting. Upon arrival, the officer observed Selina Elizabeth Olson-Knight, who then proceeded to run around the south side of the residence. The officer went up to the home and saw pieces of broken slate, a broken storm window, a screen handle laying on the porch and the homeowner with his right side of his face scratched. The man said the defendant swung at him and caused him to receive facial injuries. The defendant also threw a concrete paver through a window at the residence. The defendant provided a PBT, which came back at a 0.09.

Lake Geneva man charged with 4th OWI offenseJoel S Serrano, 39 of 542 Sage Street, Lake Geneva, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fourth offense. On Nov. 30 at approximately 2:03 a.m. in the City of Lake Geneva, the defendant was pulled over at the 1200 block of Wisconsin Street. He emitted an odor of intoxicants, had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred his speech, could not keep his balance, and admitted to consuming two beers and a shot between midnight and 2 a.m. He was previously charged with the same offense twice in 2006 and once in 2013.

19 year old Whitewater man charged after chasesing another man with a knifeNahum Mendoza, 19 of 291 N Fraternity La, Whitewater, has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, negligent handling of a weapon, and disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon. An officer responded to a report on Nov. 10 in the City of Whitewater about a man chasing someone with a knife. The other man said when he had gotten home from work, Mendoza, the defendant, waited for him in the parking lot and proceeded to take a knife out of his waistband and chase him with it. The surveillance video showed Mendoza continuing to pursue the other man while making slashing and stabbing motions. The defendant later admitted to chasing the man with a knife and said he had multiple issues with him in the past.

Whitewater man charged after stealing a car from a drivewayCody A Hamus, 27, of 517 S Putnam St., Whitewater, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. On Dec. 11, an officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle complaint. The owner of the vehicle said that his 2007 Chevy Silverado was between Dec.10 and Dec. 11. He said his keys were left on the dashboard and the car was unlocked while parked in his driveway. Later on, the officer was dispatched to a residence in the City of Whtewater to do a welfare check on Hamus, the defendant. His mother said that her son arrived at the home earlier in a 2007 black Chevy Silverado. Hamus told her that he got the car from a friend because the transmission was going bad. At 10:44 p.m. on Dec. 11, the officer observed the black Chevy Silverado in question, which was being driven by the defendent. A traffic stop was conducted and Hamus was taken into custody.

