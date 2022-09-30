Lake Geneva man reportedly causes disturbance at kids softball game, gets punched, charged

A Lake Geneva man faces charges after he was causing a physical disturbance at a softball game back in June before getting punched.
Mario O. Morales, 34, of 642 Jefferson Ave., Lake Geneva, has been charged with one count of felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
Officers from the Lake Geneva Police Department responded to a report of a physical disturbance at a softball game on June 29, at Veterans Park.
Morales, the defendant, was aggressively yelling at another man while the game was going on. He reportedly approached another man several times and became more aggressive each time by yelling. Several of the players' fathers had to separate the Morales from the man.
The last time Morales returned, he grabbed the other man’s shirt while he was sitting in his chair watching his daughter’s softball game. The man, who was afraid Morales was going to assault him, threw a defensive punch and struck the defendant.
People are also reading…
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Sept. 22-23
Orley Avalos Jr.
Orley Avalos Jr., 32, of Kenosha, faces charges of false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, battery, and possession of marijuana.
Jonathan David Brinkmann
Jonathan David Brinkmann, 48, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole, possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana (2nd+), possession of a controlled substance, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating while under the influence (1st offense).
Gerard David Declue
Gerard David Declue, 70, of Waukegan, Illinois, faces charges of battery to emergency rescue worker.
Gage Alexander Delacruz
Gage Alexander Delacruz, 28, of Kenosha, faces charges of extradition.
Lola Yvonne Dunlap
Lola Yvonne Dunlap, 35, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of cocaine (2nd+), and bail jumping.
David John Gibson
David John Gibson, 57, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of marijuana.
Ramon Gonzalez Jr.
Ramon Gonzalez Jr., 48, of Kenosha, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense).
Brandon Reyes Gutierrez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brandon Reyes Gutierrez, 18, of Kenosha, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping.
Raphael Xavier Keith
Raphael Xavier Keith, 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, bail jumping, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Franchesca Annemarie Locascio
Franchesca Annemarie Locascio, 30, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of marijuana (2nd+), bail jumping, possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin (2nd+), possession of a controlled substance, and operating while under the influence (2nd offense).
Ashaunti Chaliaya Powell
Ashaunti Chaliaya Powell, 22, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, faces charges of harboring/aiding a felon.
Alexis Tremain Price
Alexis Tremain Price, 40, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Dana Marie Schmitz
Dana Marie Schmitz, 30, of Palentine, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.
Michael A. Taylor
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael A. Taylor, 22, of Kenosha, faces charges of fail to comply to officer/person into custody, possess body armor by a convicted violent felon, possess firearm by a convicted out of state felon, disorderly conduct, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Sept. 24-26
Elbert Lenell Clayborn Jr.
Elbert Lenell Clayborn Jr., 55, of Kenosha, faces charges of disorderly conduct, and substantial battery (intend bodily harm).
Douglas Darryl Froio
Douglas Darryl Froio, 56, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine), possession of methamphetamine, and bail jumping.
Kelly Todd Hagerman
Kelly Todd Hagerman, 50, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Louis Darnell Haugerud
Louis Darnell Haugerud, 36, of Twin Lakes, faces charges of possession of marijuana (2nd+), disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Herman D. Hearton Jr.
Herman D. Hearton Jr., 41, of Salem, faces charges of battery, disorderly conduct, and strangulation and suffocation.
James Joseph Johnson Jr.
James Joseph Johnson Jr., 52, of Kenosha, faces charges of false imprisonment, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Laura Marie Parreant
Laura Marie Parreant, 36, of Kenosha, faces charges of child abuse (intentionally cause great bodily harm), resisting or obstructing an officer, and bail jumping.
Vyridiana Perez
Vyridiana Perez, 25, of Kenosha, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker/prosecutor, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, cause injury while operating under the influence (1st offense), and causing bodily harm by reckless driving.
Terral Lovan Randle
Terral Lovan Randle, 44, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Alex Steven Wilson
Alex Steven Wilson, 55, of Waukegan, Illinois, faces charges of possession of marijuana (2nd+).
Matthew Xavier Winters
Matthew Xavier Winters, 28, of Kenosha, faces charges of disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, battery, and possession of methamphetamine.