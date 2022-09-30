Lake Geneva man reportedly causes disturbance at kids softball game, gets punched, charged

A Lake Geneva man faces charges after he was causing a physical disturbance at a softball game back in June before getting punched.

Mario O. Morales, 34, of 642 Jefferson Ave., Lake Geneva, has been charged with one count of felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

Officers from the Lake Geneva Police Department responded to a report of a physical disturbance at a softball game on June 29, at Veterans Park.

Morales, the defendant, was aggressively yelling at another man while the game was going on. He reportedly approached another man several times and became more aggressive each time by yelling. Several of the players' fathers had to separate the Morales from the man.

The last time Morales returned, he grabbed the other man’s shirt while he was sitting in his chair watching his daughter’s softball game. The man, who was afraid Morales was going to assault him, threw a defensive punch and struck the defendant.