Lake Geneva man charged with 5th or 6th OWI,and more from this week's Walworth criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from Sept. 20 –Sept. 26. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Genoa City man charged with 5th OWI

Christopher L. Delange, 45, of N1108 Spruce Rd., Genoa City, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fifth offense; operating with restricted controlled substance in blood-fifth offense; operating a motor vehicle while revoked-fist offense, and violating a court order restricting operating privilege. On June 3 at approximately 7:13 p.m., Delange was operating a vehicle at Spruce Road near Condor Road in the Village of Bloomfield. The defendant had an odor of intoxicants, and admitted to drinking “One Bud Light Beer.” In his blood sample, it showed he had THC and Alprazolam in his system and the Ignition Interlock device was not installed in the vehicle.

Lake Geneva man crashes, charged with 5th or 6th OWI

Eduardo Sandoval, 47, 956 Henry St., Lake Geneva, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fifth or sixth offense, repeater; operating with prohibited alcohol concentration-fifth or sixth offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, and drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent, repeater. On Sept. 9, officers responded to a two car crash on Hwy 50 in Delavan at Breezy Street. There was a debris field of broken glass, and auto parts on the eastbound lane and a white car pulled off on the shoulder while h Equinox was in a ditch. Sandoval was identified inside the Maxi-One Shell station, the owner of the Chevy Equinox and had a strong odor of intoxicants. The defendant admitted he had been drinking and was arrested. In looking up his name in the system, it showed Sandoval had his license revoked and had four prior OWI convictions. Sandoval results from the PBT test was a .0295.

Elkhorn man fails to report to jail

Anthony W. Dellach, 29, of 514 W Westlawn Ave., Elkhorn, has been charged with felony failure to report to jail. Dellach was convicted of possession of a controlled substance as a repeater, a misdemeanor, on May 27, 2022. The judgment of conviction stated that the defendant was to commence his jail sentence on or before July 26. As of Sept. 12, he has failed to report to jail.

Inmate gets in fight at Walworth County Jail, violates bond

Matthew R. Kutz, 28, of 445 N Harmony La., Whitewater, has been charged with two counts felony bail jumping as a repeater-Brown County, and disorderly conduct, repeater. On Aug. 22, Kutz, an inmate at the Walworth County jail, was in a fight with a fellow inmate. A video showed Kutz hitting the other inmate, causing the fight. Both the men in the fight were pepper sprayed and placed on lockdown.

Lake Geneva man charged with 7 drug related offenses, including three counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine

Daniel J. Decubellis, 25, of N3739 Willow Bend Rd., Lake Geneva, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine and one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place. He also faces charges for possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Controlled purchases from the defendant using a criminal informant. The first purchase took place on March 3 for 3.41 grams of cocaine. Later on in July, two separate purchases were made for a combined total of 4.43 grams of cocaine. A search warrant was conducted on Sept. 14 at his residence, in which several items were found, including Lisdexamfetamine (a Schedule II controlled substance), gem bags, a glass pipe with partially consumed marijuana, two glass containers with cocaine residue and more.

Elkhorn man flees police for 3.8 miles

Joseph M. Doherty, 53, of N8206 High Ridge Drive., Elkhorn, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer. On Sept. 16 in the Town of Delavan at Interstate 43 and Bowers Rd., the defendant, who had seen flashing lights and heard sirens from the patrol car, continued driving southbound on I-43 at approximately 63 mph. The vehicle exited on the interstate at HWY 67. After officers attempted a high-risk stop, Doherty continued driving. When a deputy attempted to get alongside the fleeing vehicle, the defendant abruptly turned to the left, blocking the deputy and increased his speed to 40 mph. The chase lasted 3.8 miles and was eventually stopped on Mound Rd. near HWY 67.