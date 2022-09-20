Genoa City woman stores 3 grams of meth in her bra, and more from this week's criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from Sept. 13 –Sept. 19. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Woman stores meth in her bra Cheryl L. Whiting, 38, of N1103 Wisconsin Rd, Genoa City, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked – first offense. On Sept. 6, Whiting was pulled over in the Town of Geneva for a traffic stop. When the officer approached her vehicle, she originally gave a different name. As she stepped out of the vehicle, she acknowledged that she provided her sister’s name. In the system, it showed the defendant had her driving status revoked due to a previous alcohol related conviction. As officers began to search the vehicle, the defendant told the officers she “had what they were looking for” in her bra, which had a clear glass smoking pipe on one side and a smaller rubber container that contained three grams methamphetamine on the other.

East Troy man reportedly strangles woman

James A. Stewart, 44, of 2868 Edwards Street, East Troy, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation-domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. East Troy police responded to an apartment on Sept. 7 for a report of a man drinking all night and hitting a woman. An argument ensued; the woman threatened to call the police and the defendant then threw her phone. The woman stated that the defendant then put his hands around her neck and began to squeeze while pushing her down on the floor making it difficult for her to breathe. The woman had visible marks on her shoulders, both sides of her neck and blood on her right ear. The defendant was arrested and provided a PBT sample (Preliminary breath test), with a result of .202.

Elkhorn man flees from police in someone else’s car

David A. Conrad, 39, of 24 N Jackson St., Elkhorn, has been charged with operating a vehicle a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, repeater; attempting to elude or flee an officer, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; and obstructing an officer, repeater. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office were notified that Conrad, who had a warrant, was in the parking lot of the Walworth County Judicial Center in Elkhorn on Sept. 8. Conrad was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle until he saw officer’s approach the vehicle. He then jumped over to the driver’s seat and began to drive away. The defendant went eastbound on County Road NN at a 40 mph. He turned down a side street next to Lakeland School, pulled in the parking lot to turn around and go back on the side street. He proceeded to swerve between two patrol cars and head westbound on County Road NN and increased his speed to 70 mph. Conrad was eventually located and arrested.

Genoa City man spits on another person, violates bond

Jake E. Pagoaga, 33, of 770 Main St., Genoa City, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping-Walworth County and disorderly conduct. Officers from the Genoa City Police Department responded to a disorderly conduct complaint at an apartment complex in Genoa City. The defendant reportedly chest bumped and spit at another person.

Lake Geneva man violates bond

Shawn S. Kelley, 39, of 2330 State Rd., Lake Geneva, has been charged with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kelley violated his bond by consuming alcohol at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Delavan, in which his blood alcohol level (BAC) result was 0.151. He previously was out on bond after being charged with an OWI (fourth w/passenger less than 16 years old) in Waukesha County in April 2022 that stated who could not possess or consume any alcohol. He was also charged with a misdemeanor offense of theft and signed the bond in Sept. 2021 that stated he could not possess or consume alcohol.

Elkhorn man charged distributing Schedule IV drugs to a minor

Geovani V. Hernandez, 22, of 509 E 1st Ave, Elkhorn, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/deliver Schedule IV drugs, distribution to minors. An officer from the City of Delavan Police Department met with a mother on Deb. 25, 2021, who said the day before that her daughter had been laying outside their house. The daughter had stayed home from school because she was not feeling well after she had gotten a Xanax from a neighbor. The mother then went over to the house and met with the defendant who pulled out two bags of Xanax. The officer met with the with the defendant in question as well as another girl who said she came over the day before were “popping Xans.” The daughter’s bloodwork came back showing the presence of Benzodiazepines, a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Whitewater man found to have ecstasy/cocaine in his possession Demario L. Addison, 32, of 605 Foxglove Lane, Whitewater, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, second or subsequent offense, repeater, and possession with intent to deliver other Schedule 1 controlled substances-possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, second or subsequent offense. He was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. A Whitewater police officer responded to a fight on Sept. 4 where a man (the defendant) was yelling at people in a vehicle. The officer made contact with Addison who was slurring his speech, had glassy eyes, and was stumbling while he walked. The defendant admitted he was drinking. In the system, it showed he had an open case criminal case in Walworth County and the bond conditions set forth did not allow him to consume or possess any alcohol. The defendant was placed under arrest. While being searched, the officer found a baggie with 2.67 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy pills inside. A baggie of cocaine (1.06 grams) was also found as well as large amounts of $20 and $1 bills, totaling $470.00.