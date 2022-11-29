 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fontana man charged with theft from a business for stealing over $90,000 in 3 years and more from this week's Walworth County criminal complaints
alert top story

Fontana man charged with theft from a business for stealing over $90,000 in 3 years and more from this week's Walworth County criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from Nov. 22–Nov. 28. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Fontana man charged with theft after writing checks to himself for over $90K 

Michael P Scholl, 61, of 184 Dewey Av., Fontana, has been charged with theft-Business setting and misdemeanor theft. On Jan. 6, 2021, a theft complaint was reported at an address at Cty TKB in the Town of Walworth. A man said he operated a business for several years at the location called Ship Shape Marine. He had sold the business and noticed some discrepancies in the records. The discrepancies were a result of the defendant, his business manager at the time. He had previously terminated Scholl, but he had learned that defendant came to the business and removed boxes of tax returns and business documents. He asked to give the boxes back, but Scholl refused, leading to him calling the sheriff’s office. The defendant started working at the business in 2017, and from 2017-2020, he wrote improper checks to himself that totaled $92,399.03.

People are also reading…

Total amounts each year

2017: $9,353.39.

2018: $39,269.55.

2019: $30,803.08.

2020: $12,973.01.

While dealers may package drugs as candy, an Adams County Sheriff's Office commander says there's no reason to believe they're trying to target children, plus giving their product away would be bad business.

Intoxicated man injures another driver in Walworth crash 

Christian B Ziebel, 51, of 5009 Dartmoor Dr., McHenry, Ill., has been charged with use of a vehicle with controlled substance in blood-great bodily harm and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle-great bodily harm. On May 11, 2021, officers were dispatched to CTH B and Indian Hills in the Town of Walworth for an injury crash. Upon arrival, there was severe front damage to both vehicles. One of the driver’s had to be rushed to the hospital by helicopter. It was determined that a driver of a white van crossed over the center line directly in front of the injured driver resulting in a head-on crash. At the crash scene, intoxicants could be smelled coming from the driver of the white van, Ziebel. At the lab, it was determined the defendant had THC, Ketamine, Norketamine, Alprazolam, and Midazolam all in his system. The injured driver suffered compression fracture of L1, multiple transverse process fractures of the lumbar spine, forehead contusion and scalp laceration (that required 14 staples).

Madison man found to have 3 jars of weed, causes accident in Elkhorn

Neal C Conley, 44, of 426 Mooreland Rd., Madison, has been charged with possession of tetrahydrocannabinols-second and subsequent offense, repeater.

Officers were dispatched to westbound Highway 12 near Highway 11 in the City of Elkhorn for a crash. An officer was advised that one vehicle was side swiped and went into the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle in the ditch said she was driving west on Highway 12 when a vehicle came speeding up to her, side swiping her car, resulting in the crash.

Officers made contact with Conley, the defendant, who appeared to be unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and had glassy/reddish eyes. He was found to be in possession of three jars of marijuana labeled Delta-9 THC, all of which tested positive for weed.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Delavan man charged with attempted homicide in Burlington

Delavan man charged with attempted homicide in Burlington

Burlington Police officers reported that they responded to a driveway of a residence on the 100 block of Madison Street at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman yelling for help. When they arrived, officers said they found a man — Richard "Rick" Lawrence Sallmann — wrapping a jacket around a woman's head, attempting to suffocate her.

"Officers intervened and stopped the assault," the BPD said Friday, and Sallmann was arrested soon after fleeing.

Co-workers labeled school aide as 'perv' long before district fired him, records show

Co-workers labeled school aide as 'perv' long before district fired him, records show

Burlington Area School District records obtained by The Journal Times show that now-former teacher's aide Daniel Powers started out as a welcome addition to the staff, but that concerns about him surfaced as early as 2017 when he had a prohibited relationship on Facebook with a former student. Other concerns were raised years later, but were not immediately acted on until allegations raised by parents of alleged victims started becoming public.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why the first moon base could be built in a cave on the planet