Did you ever see a couch fly? Suspended couch found in McHenry County, just over state border

Did you ever see a couch fly?

Well if you were in Wonder Lake, Illinois, just over the state line from Wisconsin on Friday morning, Nov. 4, you may have seen a couch at least appear to fly.

At 8:15 a.m. the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a couch in a tree in Wonder Lake, off West Wonder Lake Road.

“Upon arrival, deputies were surprised to see a couch hanging perfectly in a tree over the road. With the help of a good Samaritan, the deputies were able to pull the couch out of the tree,” according to a statement from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couch in a tree on Friday afternoon, prompting several news outlets to call.

The Facebook post stated, “It's gonna be a windy one today! Here is your reminder to strap down anything you don't wanna lose...couches included.”

The Sheriff’s Office verified the photo was not photoshopped.

While it appears as though the couch may have been in the pick-up truck parked nearby in the photo, the Sheriff’s Office said that was not the case.

“It is unknown how the couch ended up in the tree, but it certainly gave us a good laugh,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.