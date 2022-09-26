Darien man faces several child sexual assault related charges

A 29 year old Darien man has been charged with six child sexual assault related charges stemming from several incidents that spanned two years from 2019-2021.

Vicente Gonzalez, of 435 Oak Ridge Dr., Darien, has been charged with exposing genitals, first degree child sexual assault-contact with child under the age of 13, first degree child sexual assault of a child under the age of 12, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child-filming.

A search warrant was conducted at residence on June 2, 2022, where officers collected several electronic devices. One of those devices was a phone belonging to the defendant that had six sexual explicit images of a child under the age of 10.