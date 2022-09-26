Darien man faces several child sexual assault related charges

A 29 year old Darien man has been charged with six child sexual assault related charges stemming from several incidents that spanned two years from 2019-2021.
Vicente Gonzalez, of 435 Oak Ridge Dr., Darien, has been charged with exposing genitals, first degree child sexual assault-contact with child under the age of 13, first degree child sexual assault of a child under the age of 12, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child-filming.
A search warrant was conducted at residence on June 2, 2022, where officers collected several electronic devices. One of those devices was a phone belonging to the defendant that had six sexual explicit images of a child under the age of 10.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 19, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Deandre L. Willis
Deandre L. Willis, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Timmothy T. Williams
Timmothy T. Williams, S. Holland, Illinois, felony theft (false representation between $5,000-$10,000), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Valorie J. Gruber
Valorie J. Gruber, 6700 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Roger A. Mandujano
Roger A. Mandujano, 3100 block of Debra Lane, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Merrica Danielle McWhorter
Merrica Danielle McWhorter, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior, resisting an officer.
Mark A. Muenstermann
Mark A. Muenstermann, Milan, Illinois, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Sept. 17-19
Andreja Bicanin
Andreja Bicanin, 42, of Kenosha, faces charges of attempt to flee or elude an officer.
Mark Steven Carey
Mark Steven Carey, 52, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Michael Cerone
Joseph Michael Cerone, 26, of Kenosha, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alex Michael Colbert
Alex Michael Colbert, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of first degree child sexual assault (child under age of 13), exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate part to a child, and fourth degree sexual assault.
Thomas A. Gerstner
Thomas A. Gerstner, 61, of Twin Lakes, faces charges of probation and parole.
Angela Marie Grecian
Angela Marie Grecian, 33, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, and bail jumping.
Susie A. Hunter
Susie A. Hunter, 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of attempt to flee or elude an officer.
Demetrios Dartell Jones Jr.
Demetrios Dartell Jones Jr., 28, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, and bail jumping.
Daniel Millet
Daniel Millet, 53, of Kenosha, faces charges of intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, and battery.
Crystal Elizabeth Osborne
Crystal Elizabeth Osborne, 30, of Racine, faces charges of possession of marijuana (2nd+), possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin (2nd+), possession of drug paraphernalia, and retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Joshua Stephen Penny
Joshua Stephen Penny, 23, of Round Lake Park, Illinois, faces charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense), and possession of marijuana.
Vanessa Yvette Rivera
Vanessa Yvette Rivera, 24, of Racine, faces charges of burglary of a building or dwelling.
Richard Allan Rumphol
Richard Allan Rumphol, 54, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Rafael Saldivar Jr.
Rafael Saldivar Jr., 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse repeater), battery (domestic abuse repeater), and criminal damage to property.
Anthony Lee Sims
Anthony Lee Sims, 29, of Kenosha, faces charges of attempt to flee or elude an officer.