3 men charged with their 4th OWI in this week's Walworth County criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from Oct. 11–Oct. 18. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Delavan man charged after being caught with THC vape cartridge

Dion A. Miranda, 27, of 130 N Harrison St., Delavan, has been charged with possession of Tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) – second and subsequent offense. A traffic stop was conducted in the City of Delavan on Sept. 2. The passengers in the vehicle refused to identify themselves, but the front seat passenger was later identified as Miranda. During the stop, an officer located a THC vape cartridge that appeared full in the center console and within reach of the defendant.

Elkhorn man, 29, charged with fourth OWI

Zachary R. Wojcik, 29, of S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fourth offense and operating a motor vehicle while revoked-first offense. On Sept. 21 at approximately 7:07 p.m. in the Town of La Grange, officers witnessed Wojcik operating a motor vehicle. The defendant emitted an odor of intoxicants, had slurred speech, and admitted to being intoxicated.

Another Elkhorn man charged with his fourth OWI

Brent T. Wiswell, 57, of N5920 N Connaughton La., Elkhorn, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fourth offense. On Sept. 21 in the Town of East Troy, Wiswell was pulled over on southbound Interstate 43 after being reported as a reckless driver having weaved into the other lane. The defendant had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and reeked of alcohol. An alcoholic beverage was also found the car during the search. He was previously convicted for the same offense in 2010, 2011 and 2015.

Lake Geneva man charged with fourth OWI

Jerry R. Williams II, 30, of W3758 Lakeview Park Dr., Lake Geneva, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fourth offense. On Sept. 27 at approximately 8:29 p.m. in the Town of Linn, Williams II was pulled over after crossing the centerline. The defendant refused any field sobriety tests, but emitted an odor of intoxicants, slurred his speech and had glassy eyes. He has had three prior OWI convictions in 2013 and two in 2016.