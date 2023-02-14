The Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay, will present “Cookies & Bookies,” a cookie-making story party, on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.
While Youth Services Director and Assistant Library Director Emily Sanders reads stories, families will make cookie dough to be taken home to bake.
For more information or registration, call the library at 262-245-2709.
Everyone who registers will be put in a drawing for a cookie-making kit.
19 Photos from the 2022 season opening of the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Allison Sherman of Elgin, Ill. with strawberry and nutella crepe
Fun on the swings at Edgewater Park, Williams Bay
Selling flowers at the Ferretti Family Farm vendor booth at the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Musican Matt Jaye performing May 27 at the WIlliams Bay Farmers Market
Aerial view of the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Inspired Coffee at Williams Bay Farmers Market
Geneva Lake VFW Post Commander Ron Grabski sells raffle tickets at the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Pop'n de Lites Gourmet Kettle Corn - New vendor at Williams Bay Farmers Market
"Magic Crepes," food vendor at the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Williams Bay Farmer's Market - Auntie GG's Provisions
Knife sharpening services at Williams Bay Farmers Market
Williams Bay Farmer's Market - Fresh Asparagus
Fresh rhubarb bundles at Williams Bay Farmers Market
Shopping local at the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Annuals for sale at Williams Bay Farmers Market
Baked goods at Williams Bay Farmers Market
Lemon bars at Williams Bay Farmers Market
Local book signing at the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Williams Bay Women's Civic League fundraising booth at Williams Bay Farmers Market
