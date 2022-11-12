Controversial "Joy" sign returning to Lake Geneva this holiday season

A human-sized Joy sign that caused some controversy last year is set to make a return to Downtown Lake Geneva this holiday season — this time with the city's blessing.
Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board announced during their Nov. 2 meeting that a lighted "joy" sign that was installed at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, last holiday season will be at the park again this year.
Representatives from the Business Improvement District installed the sign at the park last winter, but then were told by city officials to remove it because they had not obtained a permit or contacted the "diggers hotline" before installing it.
City officials also asked the Business Improvement District to move the sign about 20 feet east from its location because they did not want it to encroach on the snow sculptures during Winterfest, which is held in the beginning of February.
Business Improvement District officials then obtained a permit for the sign and installed it about 20 feet east from its previous location.
Dimitri Anagnos, Business Improvement District Board member, said the district has obtained a permit this year, and the sign should be installed in the upcoming weeks.
"We got the approval and the permit," Anagnos said.
Deanna Goodwin, vice president of marketing, communications and development for Visit Lake Geneva, said many people enjoyed the "joy" sign last holiday season.
"People love that sign," Goodwin said. "It's such a great photo opp."
Anagnos said this year the Business Improvement District will be lighting up trees near the Andy Gump statue instead of cutting down a tree and transporting it to the park for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which will be held 5 p.m., Dec. 2.
"We're going to be lighting those up instead of cutting a tree down," he said.
The lamp posts in the Downtown area also will be decorated again this year.
"At the mayor's suggestion, we're putting the wreaths up again on the posts and the Christmas trees with the lights," Anagnos said.
Kevin Hermann, co-owner of Treasure Hut Flowers in Delavan, said his company will be installing decorations in the Downtown area during the next couple of weeks to help promote the city's upcoming holiday events.
"Probably in the next two and a half weeks, everything will be up," Hermann said.
Goodwin said Visit Lake Geneva plans to feature some of the holiday decorations in its promotional materials.
"We're doing photoshoots, video shoots, all kinds of stuff," Goodwin said.
