Lake Geneva Ministries is pleased to announce that Conference Point Center, founded as Camp Collie in 1873, is celebrating 150 Years of ministry in 2023.

In 2010, Lake Geneva Ministries took over the management and oversight of Conference Point Center.

For more than a decade, Lake Geneva Ministries has made significant investments, developed new programs, and increased non-profit and ministry partnerships which has brought this property back to life.

Today, over 10,000 lives each year are impacted by Conference Point Center with the love of God. Lake Geneva Ministries wants to celebrate with our constituents and community the restoration and preservation of this vital camp ministry.

Lake Geneva Ministries would like to welcome the public to celebrate together at Conference Point Center on Aug. 26 through Aug. 27.

Conference Point Center plans to provide an open house experience full of tours, history walls, recreational experiences, and a commemoration ceremony followed by fireworks. For more details or to RSVP for this event visit lgyc.org/cpc-150.