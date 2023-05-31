Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As part of the Walworth County Sheriff's Department's ongoing development of a new $18 million county-wide emergency communications radio system, the Genoa City Village Board on May 11 approved an intergovernmental site improvement and use agreement with Walworth County, contingent upon review and approval by village staff.

Village owned land at 2884 Elizabeth Lane, along U.S. Hwy. 12, would be used for the county's development of a secured emergency communications radio system tower site, which would include a 75x75-foot fenced and graveled compound for housing a 180-foot lattice-styled self-supported steel communications tower, 12x16-foot concrete equipment shelter, power back-up generator, propane tank and communications equipment.

The site currently houses the village's 148-foot water tower, as well as a pumping station.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Department is in the process of developing a new 11-site simulcast emergency communications radio system across the breadth of the county to improve interoperability and radio coverage. It’s hoped that the new system will come online after testing in late 2024. The county's current emergency communications system dates to the 1980s.

The agreement between Genoa City and Walworth County covers a 15-year lease period, with the option for the county to extend the term of the agreement for up to two additional 5-year periods each, upon written notice tio the village of the county's intention to exercise its option at least 60 days prior to the termination date. At the expiration of the term of the agreement, the agreement shall be deemed to have been extended by the parties on a year-to-year basis, unless the parties notify each of their intention to terminate the agreement at least 365 days before the expiration of the agreement.

As the emergency communications radio system will provide for interoperable radio communications for police, fire, EMS and public works throughout Walworth County, including Genoa City, the county shall not pay any rental fee to the village for the county's use of the site, with the mutual benefitserving as consideration for the agreement.

Other news

In other developments at the May 11 meeting, the Genoa City Village Board approved:

Temporary Operators License and Temporary Picnic License applications filed by the Genoa City Lions Club to sell beer and malt beverages, along with soft drinks and water, at the Lions Club Pavilion at Veteran's Park, 755 Fellows Rd., in conjunction with the newly-launched Genoa City Farmers Market, to be held on Fridays from 3-7 p.m. from May 26 through Oct. 20. The licenses encompass Fridays May 26, June 2 and June 9.

A Conditional Use Permit and Special Events Permit filed by Country Thunder East, LLC for July 19-23 vehicle parking and festival camping in conjunction with the 2023 Country Thunder Wisconsin music festival, slated for July 20-23 at Shadow Hill Ranch in Twin Lakes. The parking lot/campground area of the Country Thunder venue is located in the five-parcel Kenosha County portion of the Village of Genoa City.

The appointment of Matthew Davis as a full-time patrol officer with the Genoa City Police Department. Previously, Davis worked two years as a part-time police officer for the Sharon Police Department. Davis is a 2002-2007 United States Marine Corps veteran as a helicopter crew chief, with two tours of duty in Iraq. Davis has an undergraduate degree in psychology from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Neb. Said Davis, "I feel like my military background and my educational background in psychology both work very well to support law enforcement as a career choice."

Closed session

No action came out of a closed executive session convened under Wisconsin Statute 19.85(1).

"The village is exploring adding a department head position, as well as a utility billing clerk, and what that might look like, the need for it, what responsibilities they would have, and if it is fiscally feasible," reported Genoa City Clerk-Treasurer Kate Dennis in a follow-up interview. "This is just an exploration and discussion. If the board moves forward on this, it will not be implemented until 2024."

In photos: Fitzgerald's Genoa Junction: Fish boils, Door County-style Dining at Fitzgerald's Genoa Junction Welcome to the Octagon House Fish boil cooking action The Octagon House, a.k.a. Welcome J. Miller House Terry Klein at the grill Anna Popenhagen serves up fish boil dinner Andrew Soloj with a fresh batch of fish boil cod Gift Shoppe Kevin Fitzgerald, owner, Fitzgerald's Genoa Junction Outdoor sign at Fitzgerald's Door County-styled fish boil