Complaints followed after $5 admission added to this year's Lake Geneva Oktoberfest; fewer events set for next year

When it comes to hosting events in 2023, the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District may focus more on quality than quantity.

Also, concerns have come up about the fact that there was a $5 charge for people to attend Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest this year—something that may be reevaluated before next year.

Representatives from the Business Improvement District Board are considering conducting fewer events in 2023 compared to this year.

Members of the Business Improvement District Board discussed the issue, Nov. 2.

The Business Improvement District typically hosts several events throughout the year including Cocoa Crawl, Spring Wine Walk, Maxwell Street Days, Oktoberfest, Christmas tree lighting ceremony and several holiday-related activities.

This year, the district added several new events including the Shamrock Shuffle 5K Virtual Run, Lake Geneva Fashion Week and Honkytonk Fest.

The district had planned to host a Veterans Day weekend event in November, but the event was not held because of a lack of people to help organize activities.

Several of the board members said maybe the district hosted too many events this year as it seemed difficult for staff to handle and the quality of some of the events decreased from previous years.

Early in the year, the board members proposed hosting additional events to help attract more people to Lake Geneva during the off-tourism season.

“It was maybe too much. I don’t think they were all done really well,” Dimitri Anagnos, Business Improvement District Board member, said. “I think there was too many things on the plate, so let’s do less and let’s do it well.”

Laura Thompson, Business Improvement District Board member, said she agrees that there may have been too many events scheduled this year and maybe fewer should be scheduled for next year.

“There were way too many events, and they didn’t get polished and done correctly,” Thompson said. “We need to make a decision when it comes to events and how this is all going to be handled. I think too many events was a mistake.”

Anagnos proposed allowing other groups or organizations to take over some of the events in the future.

“There’s other events that happen that other people take on, and they do a good enough job with that,” Anagnos said.

The board members are set to discuss which events they would like to host next year during their Dec. 8 meeting.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said he would like the district to at least consider keeping Oktoberfest, Lake Geneva Fashion Week, Spring Wine Walk and Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

“I like Oktoberfest. I like Wine Walk. Beth (Tumas, owner of The Bottle Shop) does a very nice job, but I think we have to set some parameters on that. But, overall, it’s a great festival. I hear a lot of great things,” Condos said. “I like the fashion week because it’s for the Downtown. It’s for the retail. We got to do something for them too, and that’s what fashion week has been.”

Issues with Oktoberfest Several of the board members discussed concerns regarding this year’s Oktoberfest.

Representatives from the Business Improvement District hosted Oktoberfest Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

Several of the board members said they heard complaints regarding the $5 admission. The Business Improvement District charged a $5 admission for people 12 years and older this year because of increased cost and security.

“Oktoberfest, it killed me,” Terry Remke, board member, said. “The admission of $5 and waiting to get it advertised, it was a nightmare.”

Condos said the Business Improvement District Board did not officially approve the $5 admission and does not know who authorized it.

The board members discussed charging admission for the event in December 2021, and the admission price was listed on advertisements related to the event.

“I got people calling me and asking ‘Who charged for it?,’ and I don’t know,” Condos said. “So somebody took it upon themselves and went rogue and being rogue on this committee will not happen anymore. We have a board here, and we’re going to make decisions as a board. If you don’t like it, don’t be here. We have to answer questions, and we weren’t given the answers.”

Thompson said she also received complaints from people regarding the $5 admission.

“Maybe the charge was a mistake. I don’t know who initiated the charge,” Thompson said. “People complained. Some people didn’t say anything. Some people didn’t know it was down at the park. It was just a combination of things. It wasn’t one thing.”

Board member Alethea Salgado proposed that if they are going to charge admission for Oktoberfest in the future to offer a reduce cost for residents.

Salgado said she read negative comments about the event on a social media site. She said several people commented that they preferred Elkhorn’s Oktoberfest over Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest.

“This is on the internet forever. It doesn’t go away,” Salgado said. “So when people look up Oktoberfest next year, they might hit this link. It just left a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths, and there’s a lot to learn in how it went this year.”

Proposals to improve OktoberfestThe board members also discussed options for improving the event next year and for the future.

Alderwoman Shari Straube proposed moving the event back to Broad Street instead of hosting it at Flat Iron Park. She said several residents told her they were not aware that Oktoberfest was being held.

“At the store I work at, I kept asking people if the were going to Oktoberfest, and nobody knew about it. I kept saying ‘It’s a block down.’ It has this and it has that,” Straube said. “Maybe we can extend it all the way down to Flat Iron Park from Broad Street. It had a different feel when it was on Broad Street.”

Thompson said hosting the event on Broad Street would provide less parking in the Downtown area.

“Oktoberfest is huge, and it’s an important event,” Thompson said. “But we don’t have enough parking as it is, and now we’re going to close down a street.”

Condos proposed extending the hours of the event to 8 p.m.

“What’s wrong with going to 8 o’clock?,” Condos said. “We’re not chickens. We don’t go to bed early. Next time, we’re going to vote on the time.”

Condos said the success of Oktoberfest is often dependent on weather.

“Personally, Oktoberfest has always been our event, and it’s always been successful. But the key thing to that success is weather,” Condos said. “Don’t give us all the credit. Give the man upstairs all the credit.”

Anagnos said he would like the board members to vote on plans for the event earlier next year.

“If we’re going to have Oktoberfest, I would like to have it all tied up in April not in the last week in September,” Anagnos said.