Action Monday by the Fontana Village Board will help pave the way for enhanced emergency communications in the village and surrounding Walworth County communities in the coming years.

Village trustees unanimously approved unanimous recommendations forwarded from the Fontana Plan Commission and Joint Extraterritorial Zoning Committee to amend Chapter 18 of the village’s zoning code ordinances regarding communications towers.

The changes were proposed in conjunction with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department’s ongoing groundwork planning for the proposed development of a new 11-site simulcast radio system across the breadth of the county to improve interoperability and radio coverage.

“These are ordinance changes to bring the village ordinances fully compliant with the latest statutory changes on the subject of communication towers, and the exemption in that is a requirement for public safety-related communication towers...,” said Village Attorney Dale Thorpe, of Delavan-based Thorpe & Christian, S.C. “It needed to be updated to comply with the statutes. This change before you does bring it into compliance ... and included some exemptions for publicly-owned, publicly-maintained communication towers providing an emergency service, like the one from the county. If you approve this tonight, you’ll be opening the door for the county to go ahead with their project. There’s nothing more than a zoning permit. No conditional use permit required.”

Capt. Todd Neumann, of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department’s Communications Division, appeared before the board to outline the project, which includes provisions for a planned public safety communications tower outside the village limits but within its extraterritorial zoning area.

“About seven years ago we started a project to replace our existing countywide radio system,” he noted. “Our existing county radio system is inadequate to support the needs of the county today and, as a result, we’re in a patchwork quilt of a lot of different radio systems that are very disparate from one another and don’t support interoperability with each other. We’re living in a day and age where we all interdepend on one another—village, township, county sheriff’s department, all our fire departments, need to interoperate with each other. Not only will this tower benefit the sheriff’s office, but it’s gonna benefit all public safety throughout the county. So I’m asking for the ability to build a tower ... that not only will support the village, but the surrounding communities as well.”

The board’s Monday approval vote paves the way for the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department to erect an approximately 275-foot-tall freestanding lattice communications tower near County Hwy. B and Cobblestone Road in the Town of Linn within Fontana’s extraterritorial zone.

“We have to be high enough that we get down over the ridge into the Lake Geneva bowl,” Neumann said of the tower’s height. “It’s very carefully engineered to be that tall ... Here, we need the height because we have to get down into the village and ensure we have coverage down on the lake.”

The 11 proposed towers that will comprise the simulcast countywide public safety emergency communications system are of varying heights, Neumann said, with the tower at the county complex in Elkhorn set for more than 300 feet tall and most towers slated for the 260-275 foot range. Neumann noted that there will be couple towers around 200 feet in height that “either sit in really high places or they sit, like the one in the Village of Sharon, in a fairly flat and level place.”

In a follow-up interview, Neumann said it’s hoped that the new emergency communications system will come online after testing in late 2024, with the erection of the tower at B and Cobblestone expected in the second half of 2023.

Other news

In other developments at the Feb. 6 meeting, Fontana Village Board Trustees:

Approved extension of Fontana Fire Department Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedic ambulance service from the current service border at Lake Geneva Yacht Club in the Town of Linn to as far east as Academy Road in the Town of Linn.

Approved a 2023 Clean Boats, Clean Waters aquatic invasive species education and boat inspection cost-share agreement with the Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA), wherein GLEA would reimburse the Village of Fontana at the rate of $12/hour to a cap of 200 hours for trained village boat launch staff to conduct Clean Boat, Clean Waters program activities.

Approved a 2023 triathlon agreement with Peak Performance Professionals, LLC for the Fontana Triathlon on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Accepted the resignation of Lee Eakright from the Lakefront & Harbor Committee, acknowledging his 15-plus years of service to the village.

Approved operators licenses filed by Conor Shea of Kimkasi Pub, and Daniel Dusik of Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn.

Accepted the full-time employment resignation of firefighter-paramedic Dave Fonder, who is moving to part-time status.

Authorized Village Treasurer Liz Baumann as a signer on Park Commission bank accounts.

Approved acceptance of the gift of a 20,000-pound lift capacity boat lift to the Fontana Fire Department.

