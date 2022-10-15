Column: Historian/ice cream fanatic's top 10 parlors around Lake Geneva area

I scream for ice cream. Actually I don’t, but I have to admit that I am an ice cream freak. I love ice cream and I have many happy memories of eating ice cream when I was growing up in Lake Geneva during the 1940s and 1950s. I recall going to Arnold’s and Hammersley’s drug stores and to Frediani’s, which was then located just to the north of the Geneva Theater, after school let out for ice cream sodas and chocolate malteds.

And during the summers I went to Sherman Allen’s root beer stand at the northeast corner of Williams and Marshall streets, where the Pizza Hut is located today, for a root beer float or to Brady’s stand in the Riviera for an ice cream soda.

Arnold’s and Hammersley’s are long gone so I and other residents of Lake Geneva have to go to Kilwin’s in the Landmark Building at the southeast corner of Broad and Main streets or to Sweet Things on Townline Road, across the street from the Cheese Box, for ice cream. Or we have to drive to ice cream parlors in nearby towns for our ice cream fix.

What follows if a list of 10 of my favorite ice cream venues in nearby towns. The list is in no particular order.

Note: Some of the locations below are closed for the season. Verifying business hours is recommended before making the trip.

1. Hebron, Illinois: The Dari at the southwest corner of Highways 173 and 47.

2. Richmond, Illinois: The Dog N Suds root beer stand on the west side of Highway 12.

3. Darien: The Darien Ice Cream Shoppe on the north side of Highway 11, just east of Highway 14.

4. Sharon: The Sharon Ice Cream Shoppe in Downtown Sharon.

5. Elkhorn: Friends on the Square on the east side of the Court House Square.

6. East Troy: Lauber’s Ice Cream Parlor on the north side of East Troy.

7. Delavan: The Dairy Queen on the north side of Highway 50.

8. Walworth: Meggy Moo’s Dairy Ripple at the intersection of Highways 67 and B.

9. Burlington: Adrian’s Frozen Custard in Downtown Burlington, north of the bridge across Fox River.

10. Williams Bay: Dip in the Bay in Downtown Williams Bay, south of the Post Office.