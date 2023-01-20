 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Clock Tower Pizza starts off new year at new location

Work being done at the Symphony Bay subdivision in Lake Geneva

Clock Tower Pizza has started the new year in a new location.

Owners Frank Broz and Cathy Broz re-opened Clock Tower Pizza at its new location, 5576 Highway 50, Suite B, in Town of Delavan, Jan. 1 after closing the restaurant’s previous location, 272 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, Dec. 10, 2022.

In a Facebook post dated Nov. 29, 2022 the restaurant owners indicated that they were closing the Broad Street location because of issues related to the business’s lease.

Frank Broz said he is pleased with the new location, as it has received a positive response from customers.

“It’s been overwhelmingly positive,” Frank Broz said. “We’re thankful we had this opportunity, and we’re very happy and flattered by the reception that we’ve gotten.”

Frank Broz said the restaurant has more visibility at the Delavan location because it is located off of Highway 50.

People are also reading…

“There’s more traffic, and Delavan is a growing area,” Frank Broz said. “Lake Geneva is already fully developed for the most part. We’re more accessible to local residents in Walworth County.”

Frank Broz said he and his wife had considered the Delavan site as a second location for Clock Tower Pizza during the summer.

“We looked at the property in the summertime, then business just kind of slowed down for us and we said, ‘Maybe now is not the right time,’” Frank Broz said. “But apparently the right time was December.”

Clock Tower Pizza offers several of the menu items that it did at its Lake Geneva location including pizza, burgers, hotdogs, Italian beef sandwiches, grilled cheese sandwiches, French fries, cheese curds and chili.

Frank Broz said pizza remains the restaurant’s most popular menu item.

“Pizza is always a top seller,” Frank Broz said. “The most popular ones are sausage and pepperoni. Those are classics.”

The restaurant’s burgers also have become well known. Clock Tower Pizza took first place in the Geneva Lakes Burger Showdown in 2022. The restaurant won the competition with its “picnic smash burger,” which included two beef patties, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles and grilled onions.

“It was exciting. We didn’t expect to win,” Frank Broz said. “We just showed up and tried to do a good job, and it paid off.”

Frank Broz said he plans to add new items to the restaurant’s menu in the future.

“Thematically we will still the same, but there will be new offerings as we go through 2023,” he said.

Clock Tower Pizza is decorated with “Back to the Future” memorabilia and other movie memorabilia, just like at the Lake Geneva location.

Frank Broz often had his DeLorean parked outside of the Lake Geneva location, and he plans to have it parked outside of the Delavan location, as well. He said the DeLorean often receives a lot of attention from customers.

“When the weather gets better, absolutely,” Frank Broz said of parking his DeLorean outside of the Delavan restaurant. “Having the car is better than having a sign.”

Clock Tower Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the restaurant, visit www.clocktowerpizza.com.

Lake Geneva home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Missouri House of Representatives introduces dress code for women