Clock Tower Pizza closes in Downtown Lake Geneva; set to re-open in Delavan location

A restaurant known for its pizza, burgers and “Back to the Future” memorabilia has closed in Downtown Lake Geneva but is set to re-open in a new location in Delavan.

Clock Tower Pizza, 272 Broad St., officially closed in Lake Geneva, Dec. 10, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

A message posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, dated Dec. 10, announced that it would be Clock Tower Pizza’s final day of operation at the Broad Street location. The owners indicated in the post that they are in the process of looking for a new location.

“We are hopeful we are just moments away from letting everyone know where we are moving to, but there’s still a few steps left to take,” the post stated. “Please hang in there with us and we will definitely keep you updated.”

A message that recently was placed on the business’s front door states that Clock Tower Pizza is moving to a new location at 5576 Highway 50 in Delavan, next to Riga-Tony’s and Dairy Queen.

Another message that was posted on Clock Tower Pizza’s Facebook page, dated Dec. 15, announced that the restaurant is re-opening at a location in Delavan.

“It’s official. Clock Tower Pizza is rolling into Delavan,” the message said. “Stay tuned for exciting future updates.”

Owners, Frank and Cathy Broz, announced the Dec. 10 closing on another post on the restaurant’s Facebook page dated Dec. 3. The owners thanked the community for their support.

“We’re so incredibly grateful for the support we have received from the community, from family and from friends,” the post said. “It’s knowing that all of your support is there that fuels us to work hard to get a new location up and running as soon as we possibly can.”

The Dec. 3 post also indicated that the owners will be offering pizza kits, pizza sauce jars and burger seasoning in the future.

“As soon as we get ordering up and running for that, I’ll make sure to post that information,” the post stated.

In a Facebook page message dated Nov. 29, the owners indicated that they were closing the Broad Street location because of issues related to the business’s lease.

“Sometimes, life throws you a curve ball and you have to make some adjustments and sacrifices in order to keep moving forward,” the post said. “We’re no different here at Clock Tower Pizza. Back in October, we got some news about our leased space that meant we were going to have to face some less-than-pleasant realities. Well, try as we might to fight it, those days are now upon our doorstep.”

The restaurant owners first announced the business’s closing on a Facebook message dated Oct. 31.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we have to leave 272 Broad St. and this will be happening before the end of 2022,” the Oct. 31 post stated. “We do not have a definitive close date as of yet, but we’re thinking it could be at or around Dec. 1.”

The restaurant was first known as Frank’s Original when Frank Broz opened the business with Nicolas Carone in 2018.

Frank Broz then purchased Carone’s half of the business in July 2020 and started operating the restaurant with his wife, Cathy Broz.

The restaurant was renamed Clock Tower Pizza in August 2020.

Clock Tower Pizza offers several menu items including pizza, burgers, hotdogs, Italian beef sandwiches and gyros.

The Lake Geneva location featured “Back to the Future” memorabilia, and Frank Broz’s DeLorean was often parked outside of the restaurant.