The Lake Geneva City Council will not have any standing committees at least for the time being.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council voted down Mayor Charlene Klein's appointments to the standing committees during a special council re-organizational meeting, April 18.

The appointments were rejected by a 4-3 vote with aldermen Mary Jo Fesenmaier, Cindy Yager, Linda Frame and Peg Esposito voting against the appointments, and aldermen Ken Howell, Shari Straube and Joan Yunker voting in favor. Alderman Tim Dunn was not in attendance during the meeting.

"So what that means is there will be no standing committee meetings," Klein said after the vote.

The city council's standing committees include the finance, licensing and regulation committee; piers, harbors and lakefront committee; public works committee; and personnel committee.

The standing committees recommend whether the full city council should or not support an issue or proposal.

Several council members expressed concern that a District 2 alderman was appointed to only one of the standing committees. Frame, District 2 aldermen, was appointed to the finance, licensing and regulation committee, but Fesenmaier, who also is a District 2 aldermen, was not appointed to any of the committees.

Yager said she feels District 2 was not properly represented by the mayor's appointments to the standing committees.

She tried to make a motion to amend the committee appointments, but City Attorney Dan Draper said the city council votes on the mayoral appointments but is not allowed to amend or change them.

"That is very bothersome to me," Yager said. "I think the citizens need to be represented by their council members on those standing committees so that they have a way to converse with the alders and their alders can represent them on mayoral committee appointments."

Fesenmaier said she received a letter from a resident who questioned why there was only one District 2 alderman who was appointed to a standing committee.

"Out of four committees, District 2 has one spot out of four," Fesenmaier said. "That is not balanced."

Frame said she agrees that a District 2 alderman should have been appointed to more than one committee.

"We're here as aldermen to participate in meetings," Frame said. "We want to be all involved and not just watch. We're here to speak for our districts. We're here to speak for our people and we want to take part in it."

Klein said there are several factors, including work schedules, that she considers when appointing aldermen to committees.

"It's like a huge jigsaw puzzle that takes a long time to configure due to many different factors," Klein said. "I can't appoint a person, for example, to a committee who can never attend because of their work schedule, but that is just an example."

Klein also said the aldermen may attend and speak during committee meetings even if they are not a member. She said the full city council has the final vote on issues, so the aldermen are representing their district as well as the entire community.

"Even if you're not on the committee, I would hope you would be doing research as an alder about what's going on, on any committee," Klein said. "So that's all I have to say."

The council members also were set to vote on appointments to non-standing committees, which include both aldermen and residents.

Several of the aldermen proposed not voting on the non-standing committee appointments until the mayor revises the appointments to the standing committees.

"I believe these lists are connected and we should give the mayor flexibility so once the standing committee members are figured out she may need to adjust some of the citizen committees to allow that to happen," Fesenmaier said. "I believe and I have good faith in the mayor that she will call a special meeting of this group after she's reworked both lists so that we can move forward."

Frame said she agrees that the standing committee appointments should be revised before the council votes on the non-standing committee appointments.

"The standing committee list is the problem and if that's not reworked there's not going to be alders on the citizen's committees," Frame said.

Klein said she plans to re-evaluate the committee appointments but did not give an exact timeframe for when the appointments might be revised.

"I will certainly revisit it," Klein said. "I am not going to commit to a certain number of changes or anything like that at this point. We're dealing with this thing here and now. I'm not going to answer that specifically."

After some discussion, Howell made a motion to "call the question" to end debate on the issue.

The mayor's appointments to the non-standing committees then failed by a 4-3 vote, with Fesenmaier, Yager, Frame and Esposito voting "no."