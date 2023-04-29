Lake Geneva elected officials have officially been sworn into their positions.

Aldermen-elect Shari Straube, Linda Frame, Peg Esposito and Ken Howell were sworn in by City Clerk Lana Kropf during the Lake Geneva City Council re-organizational meeting, April 18.

The four aldermen were elected to their positions during the April 4 spring election.

Frame defeated incumbent John Halverson to become the new District 2 alderman for the City of Lake Geneva.

She received 311 votes, and Halverson received 245 votes.

This will be the first time that Frame will serve as a Lake Geneva aldermen. She previously worked as the city's harbormaster from 2019 to 2020.

Halverson was first elected alderman in 2017 after defeating then incumbent Ted Horne. He ran unopposed during the 2019 election and defeated challenger Ann Esarco during the 2021 election.

Esposito defeated incumbent Richard Hedlund to become the new District 3 alderman.

She received 372 votes, while Hedlund obtained 230 votes.

The race was a political rematch from the 2021 spring election, in which Hedlund won by three votes.

This will be the first time that Esposito will serve as a city alderman. She has been a member of the Lake Geneva Board of Park Commissioners and has been involved with the Friends of Hillmoor Group.

Hedlund had served as a city alderman for about nine years. He was appointed to the city council in 2014 to fill out a term left vacant by Sturges Taggart who passed away that September.

He ran unopposed during the 2015, 2017 and 2019 spring elections before being challenged by Esposito in 2021.

Incumbents Straube, District 1, and Howell, District 4, ran unopposed during the spring election.

Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing also was sworn in during the April 18 re-organizational meeting.

Sibbing was re-elected municipal judge by defeating challenger Paul Karkula.

He obtained 1,407 votes, while Karkula received 589 votes.

Sibbing was first elected municipal judge in 1997. He previously served as Lake Geneva's city attorney from 1980 to 1996.

Mayor Charlene Klein congratulated the aldermen and Sibbing for being elected to their positions.

"Congratulations to all our newly-elected officials and Judge Sibbing," Klein said. "I'm looking forward to a very productive next year. We got a lot on our plate, and I'm looking forward to it."

New president and new vice-president selected

Also during the meeting, Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier was selected as the new president for the city council. She was nominated by Frame.

Howell was nominated by Straube for council president.

Fesenmaier received four votes, and Howell received three votes among the council members with Fesenmaier elected president.

Alderwoman Cindy Yager was selected vice-president for the city council. She was nominated by Fesenmaier.

Straube was nominated by Alderwoman Joan Yunker for vice-president.

Yager received four votes, and Straube received three votes among the aldermen with Yager being elected vice-president.