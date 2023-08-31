Members of the Lake Geneva Area Christian Women's Connection will host their fall luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 20 at Hawks View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road in Lake Geneva.

Special feature will be wardrobe color consultant Peggy Schuld of Fontana who will present "Color Me Beautiful."

Guest speaker will be Sandy Carlson of Williams Bay who will present "Home is Where the Heart Is."

The cost to attend the event is $25, which includes "plated and served" luncheon with special program.

Checks should be made payable to LGA-CWC and sent to Anne Lowenthal, 474 Chasefield Drive, Williams Bay, WI. 53191 by Sept. 1. Please include name, address and phone number.

For more information, contact Linda at 262-742-3842 or Anne at 262-607-6184 or send an email message to lakegenevaareacwc@gmail.com.