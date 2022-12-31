Chief Gritzner to officially begin new position at the start of new year

The City of Lake Geneva will start the new year with a new police chief.

Edward Gritzner will officially begin his new position as the chief of the Lake Geneva Police Department Jan. 1.

Gritzner has served as acting police chief during the past several months as former Police Chief Michael Rasmussen used up some of his vacation time.

“So, no partying for me. I will be at home ready to go,” Gritzner said regarding New Year’s Eve. “I will start right on New Year’s.”

The Lake Geneva Police and Fire Commission selected Grtizner as the police department’s new chief during a special closed session meeting Aug. 30 to replace Rasmussen, who announced his retirement earlier in the year.

Other candidates who applied for the position include Patrol Lieutenant Bridgett Way, Detective Seth Keller and Detective Kaitlyn Tietz.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved Grtizner’s contract during a special closed session meeting Dec. 20.

Grtizner said his contract is similar to the contract he had while serving as a lieutenant for the department, even though he could not provide exact details, including salary, after the Dec. 20 meeting.

“It’s the same as the contract I have now. It just comes with a pay increase for taking over the responsibilities of the chief, so other than that it’s exactly the same I had before,” Gritzner said. “I gave up some things, too. I gave some vacation back. It’s an increase in pay by about $11,000, but I also don’t take roll-over vacation anymore.”

Gritzner began working for the Lake Geneva Police Department in 2005. He most recently served as the department’s administrative lieutenant.

Before joining the Lake Geneva Police Department, he worked as a police officer for the Town of Linn Police Department from 2000 to 2005 and for the Village of Williams Bay Police Department from 1999 to 2000.

Gritzner received his associate’s degree in criminal justice from Gateway Technical College in May 1999, bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Upper Iowa University in October 2007 and Wisconsin public manager certificate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in December 2015.

Gritzner’s father, also named Edward Gritzner, who died in May, worked for the Lake Geneva Police Department from 1978 to 1981. He also worked for the Boulder Junction Police Department and later served as the police chief of the Town of Geneva.

Rasmussen retired after working in law enforcement for about 31 years.

He began working for the Lake Geneva Police Department as a part-time dispatcher in May 1991.

Rasmussen was promoted as a reserve officer in July 1991, full-time officer in July 1995, detective in February 1997, lieutenant in July 2005, assistant chief in July 2007 and police chief in February 2008.