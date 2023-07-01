“Say cheese,” a new festival is being planned for the Lake Geneva area.

Representatives from a local media group and the Lake Geneva House of Music plan to host a Wisconsin Cheese Festival from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Highway H in the Town of Geneva.

Organizers for the proposed cheese festival presented plans for the event during the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission meeting, June 12.

The event is set to feature cheese artisans, cheese-related competitions, live music and food vendors.

Chris Buttleman, owner of the Lake Geneva House of Music, said he is looking forward to hosting the event, as he feels it will attract many people to the Lake Geneva area.

“I think this could be grown into the House of Music’s largest annual event. Food and music festivals work very well for us,” Buttleman said. “It’s a good opportunity to have wine and cheese pairings, craft beer, chili cook-off— all kids of stuff that weekend— which I think would draw a tremendous amount of people out of Illinois, north to the ‘cheddar curtain’ to enjoy our Wisconsin Cheese Festival.”

Stephanie Klett said the Village of Little Chute hosts a cheese festival every year that attracts about 100,000 people.

“It’s a three-day festival, and they have over 100,000 people every year,” Klett said. “It’s a signature event.”

Klett said another cheese festival is conducted in Monroe every other year, which also attracts about 100,000 people. She said she feels a cheese festival would be successful in the Lake Geneva area.

“That town of 10,000 people serves over 100,000 people during the cheese festival,” Klett said. “As a cheese festival, I see a possibility of outgrowing this space in just a couple of years.”

Buttleman said he hopes the cheese festival that is scheduled to be held at the House of Music will attract as many people as the other Wisconsin cheese festivals.

“I’m hoping we get a tenth of that,” Buttleman said. “We hope to grow it year after year.”

After some discussion the tourism commission members approved to award the organizers a $15,000 grant to help promote and market the Wisconsin Cheese Festival by a 4-1 vote with Alderwoman and tourism commission member Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

Robert Ireland, co-organizer for the event and representative for the media group, said they plan to promote the event in the Lake Geneva area, as well as the Chicago suburbs.

He said he feels the event will help attract many visitors to the Lake Geneva area and encourage overnight stays at the Lake Geneva hotels.

“It’s in close proximity to the Lake Geneva hotels,” Ireland said. “All the hotels in the city limits are closer to the House of Music than the hotels outside of the city limits.”