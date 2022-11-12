Central-Denison Elementary School recognized as a Tree Campus

A Lake Geneva school has received some special recognition for educating students about the benefits of planting trees.

Central-Denison Elementary School, 900 Wisconsin St., recently was recognized as a K-12 Tree Campus School by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The school is one of 70 schools across the country and one of three schools in the State of Wisconsin to receive the recognition.

Principal Becky Buhler said she is excited that Central-Denison is one of several schools in the country to be recognized as a Tree Campus School.

“It’s always nice to be recognized for the work that you do,” Buhler said. “We have an amazing school with students and staff and families that are super motivated. So it’s always an honor to celebrate.”

Members of the Lake Geneva Tree Board presented the school with a plaque and a K-12 Tree Campus flag, Nov. 2, for receiving the designation.

Central-Denison Elementary School was required to maintain a tree campus team, develop an education plan to help students learn about the importance of trees, conduct a tree-related activity for students and host an Arbor Day observance event in order to receive the honor.

During the past year, Central-Denison students collected more than 2,000 sugar maple seeds, which were shared with three other schools, to be planted throughout the community. The second-grade students created a tree book, which is available at the Lake Geneva Public Library, and the school obtained a maple tree which was planted on school grounds by City Arborist Jon Foster.

“The main idea for the Arbor Day Foundation is they want to bring attention to tress anyway they can and involve students,” Sonya Dailey, tree board member, said. “I wanted students to know they can pick up a seed and plant it now. They don’t have to be a grown up, and they can get started.”

Representatives from the Arbor Day Foundation established the Tree Campus K-12 program in 2021 to encourage schools to host projects that will help students learn about trees in their community.

“Spending time in nature sparks children’s imaginations, improves mental and physical health and shapes them into lifelong environmental stewards,” Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to see schools like Central-Denison Elementary School lead the way in this important work.”

Superintendent Peter Wilson said he is pleased with the work that the students put into their projects and the information they received about the benefits of trees.

“This all has to do with the importance of planting trees,” Wilson said. “It’s kids collecting seeds and replanting them.”

Candy Kirchberg, chairperson for the tree board, said she is pleased with the effort that the Central-Denison students and staff put into the projects.

“The tree board is so proud of how this whole project turned out and with the enthusiasm of all the students, teachers and principals that were involved,” Kirchberg said. “This started out as a dream and through the help of our board and new member Sonya, this year, she was able to take it and run with it.”