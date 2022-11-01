Cat scratch fever: Bay board sends proposed dog and catch ordinance back to committee

Following feedback by village residents in the wake of a September first reading of a proposed ordinance changes that would limit the number of permitted dogs and cats in Williams Bay, village trustees cast a split 4-2 vote earlier this month to send the proposed ordinance changes back to the Building, Zoning and Ordinance Committee for further review.

Village supervisors sitting on the committee are George Vlach, Lowell Wright and committee chairman Adam Jaramillo.

“I would like to see us pursue a different approach than this ordinance,” Wright said in board discussions around a second reading of the ordinance.

Voting in the majority to send the proposed ordinance back to committee were Wright, village president Bill Duncan, Jim D’Alessando and Robert Umans.

Casting dissenting votes were Vlach and Matt Stanek.

Jaramillo was not in attendance.

Ordinance overview

As proposed, Ordinance 2022-13 would repeal Sections 136-11, 136-17, 136-20 and 136-21 of the Code of Ordinance of the Village of Williams Bay and replace it with a new Section 136-11 limiting the number of cats and dogs allowed to be kept in any residential unit and/or residential parcel within the Village of Williams Bay.

Declaring “the keeping of a large number of dogs and cats ... a public nuisance,” as “the keeping of a large number of dogs and cats within the Village of Williams Bay for a considerable period of time detracts from and, in many instances, is detrimental to healthful and comfortable life in such areas,” under proposed Ordinance 2022-13 “no person or family shall own, harbor or keep in its possession more than three dogs and three cats for a total combination of no more than six such animals in any residential unit and/or on any residential parcel, except that a litter of pups or kittens or a portion of a litter may be kept for not more than four months from birth.”

Under the proposed ordinance, a grandfather clause would waive the limits for those already in possession of more than the allowed number of dogs and cats “upon proof satisfactory to the Chief of Police or Code Enforcement Officer as to those dogs or cats in the possession of a person or family prior to the effective date of this section ... that such dogs and/or cats are not of such number or condition as to be detrimental to the health and welfare of such person or family, to residents of neighboring properties or to the animals themselves.”

Under Ordinance 2022-13, if passed, violators would be subject to penalties as provided in Section 1-4 of the Municipal Code of Ordinances, with each day that a violation exists constituting a separate violation.

Contrasting views

In board discussions Oct. 3, Duncan said in response to questioning by Wright that the board could vote to send the ordinance back to committee for further review.

“I think the numeric approach, setting a limit, is too broad a brush approach,” Wright explained in motioning to send Ordinance 2022-13 back to committee. “We have a problem with cats and dogs ... on a few properties, and I would propose that we devise an ordinance that just focused on those particular properties. We have in our ordinances a number of things that refer to public nuisances and I suggest that we define uncontrolled animals as a public nuisance and therefore give the police and compliance officers the ability to treat them as a public nuisance ... I think we ought to take a more targeted approach to the particular problem instead of taking on everybody’s cats and dogs.”

Umans, who was not in attendance at the first reading, indicated that he had several problems with the proposed ordinance.

“I got several emails, gave it a lot of thought,” Umans said. “I think we know what the objective is of Ordinance 2022-13 ... I’d be glad to have it go back to committee, because I was gonna recommend that to begin with.”

Vlach, supportive of Ordinance 2022-13, disagreed with calls to send the ordinance back to committee.

“I think this is a good ordinance,” he said. “I think there’s a problem here ... If you lived where I live you’d understand why ... I think it’s important that we recognize that there’s a problem here ... I think we have to do something.”

Based on email reaction in the wake of the first reading, Vlach said he felt it was more of a perception problem.

“Nobody has ever suggested going in and taking dogs and cats out of houses, as some of these emails suggested,” he said. “I’ll tell you right now, the police aren’t going knocking door-to-door ... Our police aren’t doing that. It’s complaint driven ... I think it’s a good ordinance and it should be put through. I agree we’ve got to deal with those certain properties that are causing this, but if we, say, withdraw this and come up with something to target those couple properties, then what happens when other properties have this issue? We can’t keep going around and targeting property after property. I think we need to come up with something reasonable, and I think this is reasonable ... We’re not doing anything that’s egregious. We’re trying to control a problem.”

Noting tongue-in-cheek “that there’s more than one way to skin a cat,” D’Allesandro said he agreed with board calls for a “more targeted approach” toward the problem of nuisance animals.

“A lot of people in this community have a lot of animals, and I think they’re gonna feel like we’re criminalizing them...,” D’Allesandro said. “These are responsible people that aren’t causing us any problems ... I think it needs to be more targeted.”

Stanek, who’s had to deal with nuisance animal issues in his neighborhood, was supportive of Ordinance 2022-13 as proposed.

Contracted Municipal Code Enforcement Officer Allison Schwark, of Lefel Enterprises, LLC, was also supportive of the proposed ordinance.

“I brought this to Becky’s attention quite awhile ago,” Schwark told the board. “Williams Bay is one of the only municipalities that I work in that doesn’t have a requirement ... This ordinance, I know that it might seem very threatening to some residents in the community who have over that amount of animals, but like we discussed we’re not going to be actively targeting anyone for having more animals than they should. I’m not going to be knocking door-to-door asking residents if they have more than three dogs or three cats. This will be strictly more for a complaint basis only, so that the police department or myself will have the means to address a hazardous or unsafe situation for our residents or an animal. It gives me more leverage ... It’s for extreme situations we want to get under control.”

In addition to Williams Bay, Schwark serves the City of Delavan, Village of Darien, Village of Sharon, City of Elkhorn and Village of East Troy.

D’Alessandro said he was uncomfortable with the ordinance language as written.

“It’s a statement of we have a law but don’t worry about it, you don’t need to worry about complying with it, unless you cause a problem,” he said. “I can imagine if we did that with all our ordinances.”

Umans agreed.

“You’ve got to look at what you put out there,” he said. “Residents look at it from the outside in. This is why they get excited—this is the government restricting the number of dogs I can have ... I think we have much bigger fish to fry.”

Ultimately, the board cast a split 4-2 vote to send Ordinance 2022-13 back to committee for further review and a new draft ordinance for board consideration.