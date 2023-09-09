Eat, drink, listen to live music and view an impressive collection of cars — all for a good cause.

The Second Annual Cars & Company event is Sunday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m., at Lake City Social, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.

The purpose of the event is to raise money for Curing Kids Cancer, an organization fighting pediatric cancer.

“They have actually donated money directly for children’s cell transplants and things like that,” said Kevin Lederer, an organizer of Cars & Company. “So it’s a great cause.”

Mecum Auctions, which has worked to raise funds for Curing Kids Cancer for several years, is providing cars from private collections for the event, including some from the Mecum family and other local car collectors. Lederer said there will be classic cars, sports cars and even some trucks on display.

Last year, Cars & Company attracted about 200 people and raised about $43,000 for Curing Kids Cancer.

“I guess our hope is the second annual event goes just as well, if not better,” Lederer said. “It’s a unique event. It’s in Lake Geneva. You got a lot of car people in that area, so our hope is we draw from the Lake Geneva area and maybe from an hour away.”

Jeff Niedfeldt, director of marketing partnership for Mecum Auctions, said Curing Kids Cancer is Mecum’s charity of choice.

“We’ve worked with them for several years in terms of raising funds through our auction format,” Niedfeldt said. “Some of our customers have donated vehicles, road art and memorabilia that we can put on the auction block to raise money directly for the charity.”

Of the seven to 10 cars to be on display at Cars & Company is a special Cobra Jet.

“It’s definitely going to draw a crowd because, not only is it unique looking, but it’s a convertible as well,” Niedfeldt said. “It will be a staple corner piece over at Lake City Social. I would not be surprised to see any of the Mecum family members roll up in their own cars and hang out for a while.”

John Kraman and Scott Hoke, announcers for the TV programs by Mecum Auctions, will take part in the event. Kraman’s band, John Kraman and Redline 7000, will perform at Cars & Company. Hoke is the emcee of the event.

The Cars & Company event also will feature food and beverages from Lake City Social.

Stephen Schroeder, co-owner of Lake City Social, said the restaurant will donate all food and beverages the day of the event. It will be open bar, open food, with hors d’oeuvres, buffet stations, with liquor, beer and wine to be served.

“We have an array of Wisconsin tap beers, plus one Wisconsin wine on tap that is out of Door County,” Schroeder said.

Lake City Social also will broadcast the Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears game during the event.

Besides the car show, live music and food, the event also will feature a silent auction, where participants can bid on tickets to sporting events, sports-related items, jewelry, artwork and gift certificates.

“We also have some car-type items and jewelry,” Lederer said. “These are mainly from business donations.”

Schroeder is proud that Lake City Social is hosting the event to help raise money for Curing Kids Cancer.

“It brings in an issue that impacts so many families,” he said. “There’s a robust number of people out in this world that are unfortunately having to deal with their own children or niece or nephew having to go through pediatric cancer. That’s what this is all about, raising those funds to hopefully, at some point, cure this or to be able to give these children the best possible outcome and the best possible fight they could have.”

The Curing Kids Cancer organization was established in 2005 by Grainne and Clay Owen, whose son, Killian, died from cancer at the age of 9 in July 2003.

The cost to attend Cars & Company is $75 a person. Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting curingkidscancer.org or at the door.

Lederer said people can register to show their vehicle up until the day of the event by sending an email message to mikaela@curingkidscancer.org.

“So, local people who want to drive and bring a vehicle, that would be great,” Lederer said.