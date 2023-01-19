Business owner looking forward to bringing goat-grazing service to Lake Geneva

Benjamin Robel is looking forward to bringing his herd of goats to Lake Geneva to graze some grass at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a contract with Robel’s business, Vegetation Solutions LLC of Richland Center, Dec. 27, to provide goat grazing services at the former golf course property, which the city recently purchased for about $6 million.

The contract was approved by a 5-2 vote with aldermen John Halverson and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

Robel is set to transport at least 50 goats to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property during mid-spring or early summer to graze about 10 acres of grass for a period of between 10 to 20 days.

He said he is glad the city council approved the contract and feels his goats will receive a lot of attention from Lake Geneva residents.

“I feel good about it. I’m glad they’re interested in our services as an alternative method to maintaining vegetation,” Robel said. “I think the public will be very happy to come out and see them. I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Robel has operated Vegetation Solutions for about 13 years. He has a herd of between 300 to 400 goats and sheep that he uses for his grass grazing business.

Vegetation Solutions mostly works with municipalities in Wisconsin and Illinois. Robel said he has provided animal grazing services for the O’Hare International Airport, City of Chicago, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, park districts, water treatment plants, schools and nature centers.

“We work with anyone from private land owners who own five acres up to a couple hundred acres of land to municipalities and park districts,” Robel said. “Anyone with acreage with land that grows grass, trees and brush, we’ve pretty much worked with them all.”

Robel said his goats and sheep mostly graze in areas where it is difficult to transport machinery and equipment.

“We mostly do areas that are inaccessible by machinery including steep banks, creeks or lakes or somewhere where it’s harder to get equipment,” he said.

Robel said he has obtained more clients during the past few years, as more people are viewing animal grazing services as being more environmentally friendly than using heavy machinery.

“They’re organic in the sense that they’re not spewing chemicals all over the place,” Robel said. “Their manure is fertilizer for the soil and can help fertilize plants and provide compost to grow other stuff. Their hooves are stable and they don’t cause soil compaction where heavy equipment might.”

The animals often receive a positive response and a lot of attention from the public.

“When we’re out in public areas in Chicago, people are just happy to see them in their local parks or something,” Robel said. “They are able to come by and bring their grandkids or younger kids to come out to see them. As we work more often with urban environments, people are happy to see livestock animals grazing away in public parks, and the public really enjoys it. We get good feedback.”

Lake Geneva officials estimate that it will cost about $975 to transport the goats to and from the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, about $350 a day to rent the goats and about $550 a week for public work employees to check on the goats.

City officials plan to conduct a goat sponsoring program to help fund the project.

Robel said the cost of a project usually depends on the number of animals needed, size of the property and the type of vegetation that needs to be grazed.

“Every site is different. It all depends on how many acres you have, what kind of vegetation you have, what your goals are for the property and what works for us too,” Robel said. “We usually travel in herds of 50 or more. I don’t do too many small projects.”

Robel said he usually likes his clients to use his services for at least a week, because it can be difficult to transport the livestock too often.

“We don’t like trailing them every day or constantly, so we kind of look for a minimum of a week before we put them back on the trailers and move them to another job,” Robel said. “I try to judge and gauge how many animals we need to get though an area in a week or two. Otherwise, it’s too much stress on the animals. It gets unhealthy and they don’t enjoy being in a hot trailer and moving around too much. We try to avoid that.”

Robel said he develop the idea for offering goat grazing services while working on a farm.

“I tried to be a farmer, got some goats to clear out a pasture and the neighbors saw what we were doing and asked if we could do their pasture,” Robel said. “We did that, and it just went from there.”

For more information about Vegetation Solutions visit www.vegetation-solutions.com.

