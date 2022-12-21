Business Improvement District proposes parking at former Hillmoor property and near museum

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District are proposing additional parking and convenient access to the Downtown area.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said representatives from the district have met with city officials about establishing additional paid parking areas at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property and behind the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St.

The City of Lake Geneva recently purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property from White River Holdings LLC in Chicago for about $6 million.

Condos has proposed establishing additional paid parking areas to provide more revenue for the city as an alternative to increasing parking rates.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, Nov. 28, a parking rate that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the 2023 budget.

The city’s current parking rate is $2 an hour daily, with the paid parking season running from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

City council members also approved increasing parking fines from $20 to $50 for next year’s budget.

Condos said establishing parking at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property and behind the museum would provide between an additional 400 to 500 parking spaces for the city.

He said the parking areas would be off of Highway 50/Main Street, which would help reduce traffic congestion in the Downtown area. Condos said city officials seem to be in favor of the proposal.

“We all worked on this parking thing, and everyone liked the idea. So it’s a matter of getting the costs,” Condos said. “But it’s the perfect place right off of Highway 50. People can walk from there, and they’re right Downtown.”

The parking spaces behind the museum also could be used by the Downtown business employees, which would help provide more parking for residents and tourists in the Downtown area.

“We’re concerned about the Downtown, and we’re talking about special parking in that area for the employees,” Condos said. “There’s nowhere for employees to park and they get criticized for parking Downtown, but there’s nowhere for them to park. So this will take care of the city’s needs. It will take care of the businesses’ needs.”

He said a parking ramp also could be constructed in the parking lot behind the museum sometime in the future.

“It’s a perfect place for a four-story structure,” Condos said. “We want to start out first by laying the foundation. But when the money is available, they can just go up to four stories right there.”

Condos also has proposed providing trolley transportation to and from the additional parking areas, which would include stops within the city.

The trolley service could be offered full time in June, July and August— which is considered Lake Geneva’s tourist season— and during the weekends for the rest of the year. The trolleys also could be used to transport people to the Riviera building for weddings.

“We can have stops all over the Downtown,” Condos said. “It stops everywhere, sort of what Milwaukee did with the trolley. It brings a little charm to the community.”

Condos said the Business Improvement District plans to include the purchase of a trolley in its 2023 budget. He said he hopes the city will purchase a trolley, as well.

“We’re going to buy one and call it the ‘Streets of Lake Geneva,’” Condos said.

Condos said he feels providing the additional parking and the trolley service would help attract more people to Lake Geneva.

“Hopefully, we can bring a lot of people Downtown and help these businesses even during the off season,” Condos said.

