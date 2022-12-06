Buona Beef restaurant and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream shop proposed for Lake Geneva's former Red Geranium site

A development that would offer a one-stop shop for people to grab an Italian beef sandwich and an ice cream cone is being proposed for the City of Lake Geneva just off Highway 50 as visitors enter the city.

Representatives from Buona Restaurants in Berwyn, Illinois plan to establish a Buona Beef restaurant and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop at 393 N. Edwards Boulevard, the former location of Cuoco Pazzo Eatz & Drinkz and Red Geranium Restaurant.

Buona Restaurants officials plan to renovate the eastern portion of the building and demolish the western portion and construct a new addition in its place as part of the development. One area of the building would be used for the Buona Beef restaurant and the other area would be used for the Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop.

Representatives from Buona Restaurants presented plans for the development and requested an amendment to the general development plan for the property to allow a drive-thru food service window to be added to the building during the Nov. 21 Lake Geneva Plan Commission meeting.

Timothy Hague of Keystone Ventures LLC in River Forest, Illinois said the project would reduce the length of the building by about 600 square feet.

"So it's largely the same footprint and site coverage," Hague said. "The only meaningful site improvement would be the configuration of the drive-thru which will reduce the impervious portion of the site by a small percentage."

Michael Buonavolanto, co-owner of Buona Restaurants, said his company feels the North Edwards Boulevard site is an appropriate location for the restaurant and ice cream shop. He said his family has been wanting to open a location in Lake Geneva for several years.

"We're really excited about it. Bringing it to Lake Geneva would be a dream come true for the original owners," Buonavolanto said. "They frequented this location a lot."

Buona Beef restaurants feature Italian beef sandwiches, hotdogs, burgers, pasta, chicken, pizza, soups and salads.

"When we developed our concept it use to be a fast food joint, but over time we really developed our concept," Buonavolanto said. "You order at the counter, and we bring out your food. We clean up after you, so the only thing you have to do is get up and refill your drink if you want."

Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shops offer ice cream cones, sundaes, shakes, doughnuts and ice cream cakes. The shops are well-known for their five-flavored ice cream cones.

"We start with chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio and orange sherbert," Buonavolanto said. "It was created back in 1926, and it's kind of got a cult following. It's been number one at the Taste of Chicago for many years."

Buonavolanto said his family has operated Buona Beef restaurants for about 40 years and acquired the Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shops several years ago.

Several joint Buona Beef restaurants and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shops are located in the Chicago area.

Buonavolanto said the joint concept has been successful.

"People come for lunch. They grab a snack and a cone after," he said. "They come after school. It's a great spot to grab an ice cream cone after dinner."

Support but concerns with traffic

Several of the plan commission members said they support the project but are concerned about increased traffic that could be caused because of the development, citing that traffic is already is busy in that area and the restaurant would be located next to a Walgreens store and across the street from a Home Depot store.

"I'm really excited to have Buona Beef in town, but it is really difficult right there on Edwards Boulevard just to get into the Walgreens much less leave out the back way on the curve past Home Depot," Cindy Forster-Fueredi, plan commission member, said. "I just wish there was a better route because that's sort of treacherous for traffic right there."

Plan commission member Joel Hoiland said he also is in favor of the proposed project but is concerned about potential traffic concerns.

"I'm delighted that they are interested in taking over that property and improving it, but the only thing I could think of at this time is a public safety hazard," Hoiland said. "I would not approve this project unless traffic was dealt with."

Hague said the site will include three access points to and from the property.

"The site will be served by three sites of access, a direct access to Edwards Boulevard at the north site that's existing today, then the two cross easement access points with the existing Walgreens located to the west of the property," Hague said.

He said the company had a traffic study conducted near the property in August, and it was determined that there would not be constant issues with traffic.

"While we recognize there will be occasional backups that may extend to that location, those aren't very frequent," Hague said. "Based on our analysis it would only be 10% of the time of the evening peak hours. So we don't see that being an issue."

Buonavolanto said the drive-thru area is designed to get customers in and out quickly.

"We try to keep them under seven minutes from the time they order to the time when they receive their food," Buonavolanto said. "We gear a lot of our orders toward online, so a lot of those cars that are coming through the drive-thru they're just saying their name and their order is usually ready because they had placed it ahead of time."

Plan commission member John Gibbs proposed the northern access area includes a right-in, right-out turn lane only, because it is difficult to make a left-hand turn to and from the property.

"I know it's not that way now, but when the Red Geranium was there they had certain hours where it got busy but I don't think it got narrowly as busy as this would," Gibbs said. "On the weekends, I will tell you right now you would never make a left-hand turn on there. I frequent Home Depot a lot and it's crazy."

Time to address concerns

After some discussion, the plan commission members unanimously approved to hold off voting on the amendment to the general development plan until their Dec. 19 meeting to give city officials more time to discuss the traffic concerns with Buona Restaurants representatives.

"It seems to be a good idea to continue this to give our engineers and their people more time to look at some more options," Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who also is a member of the plan commission, said.

Gibbs said he also would like city officials and representatives from Buona Restaurants to come up with more options regarding access to the property.

"I think we need to look at how we can get cars in and out of there a little bit quicker and a little bit safer," Gibbs said. "I'm all for it. I would approve it, but I like to see something done with that northern exit to keep cars moving."

Buona Restaurants officials also are set to present a precise implementation plan for the project during the Dec. 19 meeting, which is scheduled to be held 6 p.m. at the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

The precise implementation plan includes landscaping, building design and final site plan for the property.

City Attorney Dan Draper said both the general development plan amendment and precise implementation plan could be voted on during the Dec. 19 meeting.

"It has been done before when the GDP and PIP were voted on at the same meeting," Draper said. "It could happen, and it would probably be easier to deal with the PIP elements at the same time and get all the details of what's going to happen."

Both the general development plan amendment and precise implementation plan also have to approved by the city council.