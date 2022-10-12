Building community; Delavan-Darien Rotary Club hosts inaugural Artisan Festival at Congdon Gardens

“The need for connection and community is primal, as fundamental as the need for air, water, and food.”—American educator Dean Ornish (1953-)

Filling a community need for connection and community, the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club marked its 100th anniversary with a free admission artisan festival at Congdon Gardens in Delavan on Sept. 24.

A celebration of the 17-member service club’s first century of community service, the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. artisan festival at scenic Congdon Gardens included around 30 vendors, three food trucks, and a variety of entertainers including the Delavan-Darien High School String Choir, the RC Juggles Variety Show, LSJ Music Company, and a facilitated drumming circle with Scott Cincotta.

Free children’s activities at the artisan festival included a bounce castle, face painting, glitter art and a variety of balloon creations.

Featured activities at the artisan festival including a balloon workshop, a bubble-making show, and a walking tour of Congdon Gardens, 1424 Hobbs Dr. off the northwest corner of State Hwy. 50 and I-43 in Delavan.

Congdon Gardens’ roots date back to its start as a small annual garden in 2003 launched as an initiative of the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club and today overseen and maintained by the private, nonprofit Delavan Rotary Garden Foundation. Today, Congdon Gardens is a 29.6-acre park encompassing formal gardens, a waterfall feature in the Rotary Peace Garden, a 0.9-mile walking trail, shoreline fishing and an open-air gazebo.

“The Rotary Club’s motto is service above self,” said Delavan-Darien Rotary Club President Dr. Katherine Gaulke. “One of our members, Carol Paur, came to us with the idea of an artisan festival where we could give back to the community and really promote the arts and raise funds. We’re hoping to start a scholarship for someone going into the arts with this festival.”

Over the course of the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club’s 100-year history, with Delavan resident I.B. Davies among its September 1922 founders, the club has cumulatively donated over $1 million to the area community through youth scholarships and club support of a variety of local nonprofit organizations.

“We’re about helping and doing what we can,” Gaulke said. “We do a lot of volunteering.”

The Delavan-Darien Rotary Club, one of the oldest Rotary clubs in southeastern Wisconsin, is one of 58 clubs in Rotary District 6270. The club is an affiliate of Evanston, Ill.-based Rotary International, a humanitarian service organization with 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs worldwide.

Paur, an author, came up with the idea of a broad-based festival featuring a variety of arts—writers, artists, crafters and performers, among others.

“I thought it would be a fun event to get people out,” Paur said. “I brought the idea up with Rotary and Katherine was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’ I’m so happy. This is great.”

Good reviews

Among the exhibiting vendors was Renee Michals, a five-year beekeeper from near Lyons in northeastern Walworth County who has grown the operation with her husband Jim from five to 12 hives since 2017. The couple extracted almost 700 hives off the dozen hives in 2022, calling it a “great year for honey.”

“I think they’ve done a great job with the festival,” Michals said of the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club. “There’s a lot of diversity in the crafts being sold, there’s a big bouncy house for the kids, plenty of food. It’s a great time.”

For Michals, beyond selling honey the artisan festival also provided a venue to share her enthusiasm for beekeeping and educate festival-goers on the importance of pollinators.

“It’s a little addictive and a lot of work, not real cheap, but I love it,” she said of the hobby beekeeping operation. “We need our bees, we need our pollinators. They’re very important to the world.”

Also among the vendors was Gregory Lee Renz, a retired veteran City of Milwaukee firefighter and the author of the fiction firefighting book “Beneath the Flames,” inspired by his career with the Milwaukee Fire Department.

“It was a great festival, very well done,” Renz said. “A lot of people. Great conversations. The funnest thing about a festival like this is meeting the people. When you get to meet people and share stories back and forth, it’s a great experience. It was definitely worth my while. For a writer and an author, there’s nothing more important than expanding your base, your platform. Coming to something like this is a great way to do that.”

The Delavan-Darien Rotary Club’s artisan festival also drew good reviews from attendees, including Marj DeVore of the Town of Linn.

“i think it’s a great idea,” she said. “There’s a lot of interesting things and exhibits, good artists. It’s very good. There a lot a variety. A lot of very gifted people. I think it’s something that should be repeated. It’s a good idea.”

Another fan of the festival was Hillary Mahoney of Lake Geneva.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “It’s a great way to get the whole family out. We loved the face painting and balloon animals and even learned how to make our own balloon animals, too. It’s been fun. We bought a handmade sweater for one of my daughters, which is really beautiful, and we just loved seeing the artwork and the different vendors from around the area. We would definitely come next year.”

Strong attendance and positive feedback already have festival organizers looking to make the artisan festival an annual event.

“It was amazing,” Gaulke said of the turnout. “The feedback we’ve been getting is that people really enjoyed it. People said it was fun to see all the varieties of art—the paintings, the authors, the bubble art, the music. People really had a great time—and they were loving the free kids activities, of course.”

Gaulke said “it’s looking good” for a second annual artisan festival, noting several attendees were checking the festival out for future vendor participation, saying “sign us up for next year,” including a blacksmith.

Learn more

The Delavan-Darien Rotary Club, a non-political and non-religious service organization, meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at noon for lunch at the Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Dr., Delavan.

For more information, visit the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club online at www.delavan-darienrotary.org, facebook.com/DelavanDarienRotaryClub or instagram.com/delavanrotaryclub.

More information is also available by contacting Gaulke at 262-949-2971 or krgaulke@gmail.com.