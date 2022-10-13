Brookwood Schools residents slated to see 'historic mill rate decrease' in 2023; Overall district tax levy to see slight $2,231 decrease

In an era of sharply-rising price increases running at a 40-year high, news of a price decrease comes as rare but welcome news.

A dozen district residents were in attendance as Genoa Joint School District No. 2 held its annual meeting and budget hearing on Sept. 19 in the Brookwood Middle School library, where new district superintendent Drew Halbesma announced that the 470-student Grades 4K-8 school district is projecting a property tax mill rate decrease for 2023.

Also known as Brookwood Schools, the district encompasses Grades 4K-3 Brookwood Elementary School, 630 Kossuth St., and Grades 4-8 Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunter’s Ridge Dr., both in the Village of Genoa City.

At the budget hearing, Halbesma outlined the district’s total 2022-2023 budget, which anticipates $10,550,960 in revenues and $10,081,758 in projected expenditures.

Local school property tax levies for the general fund, debt service and community service make up $3,611,797 of the projected $10,550,960 in revenues.

“in Genoa City, we are what the finance people call a ‘property poor’ district, which means our levy of our constituents only makes up 24, 25% of our actual budget,” Halbesma said. “The rest comes from state and federal funds.

Expenses are slated to include $2,973,192 for instruction, $3,232,257 for support services, $1,941,414 for non-program transactions, $1,147,306 for special education, $156,082 for non-referendum debt service, $604,524 for referendum debt service, and $75,892 for community service.

Halbesma noted the budget will be formally approved by the Board of Education after the district receives its final budget numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on Oct. 15.

“Approximately 85% of our budget goes towards the people and our kids,” he said. “It’s not about the water bill or the electric bill and that sort of thing. It really goes right back to our kids. Salary and benefits is by far what the majority of our budget goes to so that we we can hire the best people to be with our kids every single day.”

Due to April passage of an operating referendum, increased property valuation in the district, and “excellent fiscal management,” Halbesma said Genoa City Joint 2 taxpayers will see a “historic mill rate decrease” from $7.50 to approximately $6.37 per $1,000 of assessed property value, given a property tax levy of $3,611,597 on equalized properly valuation of $566,775,523 across the district.

Recent mill rate levies have included $7.50, 2021-2022; $7.59, 2019-2020; $7.62, 2016-2019; $7.66, 2015-2016; $7.77, 2014-2015; $7.92, 2013-2014; $8.56, 2012-2013; $6.92, 2011-2012; $7.11, 2010-2011; and $7.77, 2009-2010.

“We wanted to continue making sure that we kept our promise to our taxpayers when we went to referendum last spring that we would not have a tax impact at all, and actually for the school portion taxes will go down now,” Halbesma said. “For our part of the tax bill, taxes will go down slightly.”

As a result of the anticipated reduced mill rates, Halbesma said Brookwood Schools’ portion of the tax bill will decrease in the coming year.

For 2022-2023, the average value of a property in the Genoa City Joint 2 School District increased by 17%.

The overall tax levy for the school district, authorized by district electors Sept. 19, will be $3,611,597, which represents a slight decrease of $2,231 from the 2021-2022 tax levy.

The school property tax levy included $2,496,358 for the Fund 10 general fund; $153,381 for Fund 38 dnon-referendum debt service; $890,000 for Fund 39 referendum debt service; and $471,858 for the Fund 80 community service fund. The Board of Education is expected to approve the school property tax levy concurrent with its anticipated approval of the 2022-2023 district budget.

“Our board has done a great job or really being as conservative as possible, with inflationary pressures and prices going up everywhere really being cognizant of what our families and what our community members are going through,” Halbesma said. “They’ve done a really great job of making sure we have what we need, not the pie-in-the-sky things that we don’t need. They’ve been really good about being fiscally responsible, and that’s important to us.”

Despite the mill rate decrease, Halbesma said the district will be allocating more than $250,000 in additional monies to pay down debt early. In addition, he noted Brookwood Schools will also add funds to the building improvement fund and slightly increase the district’s fund balance.

“While this has been an extremely challenging time in relation to inflation and rising costs for our community members, our board continues to prioritize strong fiscal management for the constituents of Genoa City,”

Halbesma said. “We have prioritized dedicating the majority of our time and resources on instructional excellence at both Brookwood Middle School and Brookwood Elementary School. We will continue to prioritize fiscal responsibility and investing in great people to give our students the best educational experience possible.”

In other news at the annual meeting, district electors:

Approved the district’s unaudited report on 2021-2022 revenues and expenditures, which showed a revised budget of $10,931,089 in revenues and $9,891,187 in expenditures.

Approved setting annual salaries for school board members at an unchanged $2,100 for the 2022-2023 school year. The board salaries have been frozen at that level for several years now.

Authorized the reimbursement of actual expenses incurred by school board member working in the professional capacity.

Authorized the payment of student accident insurance premiums at a total cost of $2,538 for the district’s 470 students.

Authorized the Board of Education to set the date for district’s next annual meeting for Sept. 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.