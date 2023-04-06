Let’s be honest, who among us didn’t yearn for a chance to maybe throw a whipped cream pie at a teacher or two growing up?

For most, that chance never materialized – sadly enough.

But for a gymnasium full of eager elementary school children, that day to deliver a sugary snack to the face of their favorite teacher or administrator came on March 24 with the culmination of this year’s American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge at Brookwood Elementary School, 630 Kossuth St. in Genoa City.

Brookwood’s effort, led by physical education teacher Briana Brenek, led to its best year with the Kids Heart Challenge, as the 200-plus students and their families raised $20,598.57 in support of the American Heart Association. A total of 144 children participated, with around 30 who raised $250 or more having the chance to “pie” their favorite staff member.

To date, Brookwood Elementary students have raised more than $110,000 in the Kids Heart Challenge since it joined forces with the American Heart Association seven years ago.

And judging by the squeals of excitement from the young students as they saw their classmates highlighted on the large screen for their fundraising efforts, the last school-related event of the week last Friday afternoon couldn’t have been more entertaining.

Brenek, who has volunteered with the Association the past 10 years, beamed with pride at the success of not only the entire campaign, but the fun conclusion.

“It’s just been a great opportunity to be able to introduce how to help others and introduce heart health to my own students,” she said. “This day just kind of seals the deal in the whole two months we’ve been talking about heart health, brain health and helping people. It’s just a fun celebration. I love it. Even the kids who didn’t get to pie a teacher, they just get very excited about their classmates, and they’re very excited about themselves just by taking their own challenges.”

By the numbers, Brookwood had 38 students complete “Finn’s Mission,” which is named for Finn Collier, a young man who was born with a congenital heart disease and to date has had 18 major surgeries. Finn has long been one of the American Heart Association’s Heart Warriors.

The mission includes 10 steps that helps students learn heart-healthy habits while also supporting the American Heart Association’s mission. From that mission, 61 Brookwood students completed a challenge for being kind, while another 83 completed one for moving more.

And the curriculum isn’t just physical education based, Brenek said.

“We work with the science teacher as well, so when I’m teaching heart health, so is she,” she said. “We show them what the real heart looks like. We talk about the different ways to keep the heart healthy, they also learn about the importance of nutrition, good sleep, drinking water. Every ‘Heart Hero’ has a different message for them. They bring that up all the time and talk about it.”

As a school, Brenek said a total of 45 families learned hands-only CPR, a vital skill for people of all ages.

“It’s very important,” she said. “I don’t think my kindergartners are going to be doing that, but at least they’re introduced to what it is and importance of it.”

A successful day

From those in charge at the school, Genoa City Joint 2 School District Administrator Drew Halbesma and Principal Luke Braden, the event – and the relationship with the American Heart Association – was an unbridled success.

Halbesma, in his first year as the administrator, who took three pies to the face himself, credited Brenek, who enjoyed seven pies herself, for spearheading the school’s efforts.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “Briana really organizes it. She does a great job of making it a full community effort to raise money for such a great cause. It really brings the community together. They’re all in it for a common goal. What’s also nice about it is, if kids don’t have the means to monetarily donate, they can still gain those points and [participate]. It’s a really cool thing.”

From an educator’s standpoint, both Halbesma and Braden said the skills taught by Brenek will be invaluable to the young students in her charge.

“Just the responsibility of it, some of the great lessons that Briana was able to do, the physical activity, the healthy lifestyle, it’s a wonderful thing to really introduce our kids to at this early age,” Halbesma said.

Braden, a popular choice for taking a pie in the face by the students – with easily the longest line as he accepted his fate – echoed his superintendent’s sentiments.

“It’s definitely a learning event that goes to a great cause,” he said. “It’s tying those things together, and Briana does a great job implementing it and layering it into the physical education curriculum as well … It’s really all-encompassing, and it’s a win-win situation for all. It teaches the kids how to give back and be part of something bigger. They do get excited about the trinkets and everything, but Ms. Brenek does a great job of keeping the focus of what it is. You’re not doing this to win a little prize, you’re doing this for the bigger idea. She brings it back to that. She does a wonderful job.”

Learn more

Founded by six cardiologists in 1924, the Dallas-based American Heart Association today is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, with a mission to reduce disability and death due to cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

For more information, visit heart.org or heart.org/en/affiliates/wisconsin/milwaukee.

Dan Truttschel is marketing communications director for the Milwaukee Chapter of the American Heart Association.

In photos: Fitzgerald's Genoa Junction: Fish boils, Door County-style Dining at Fitzgerald's Genoa Junction Welcome to the Octagon House Fish boil cooking action The Octagon House, a.k.a. Welcome J. Miller House Terry Klein at the grill Anna Popenhagen serves up fish boil dinner Andrew Soloj with a fresh batch of fish boil cod Gift Shoppe Kevin Fitzgerald, owner, Fitzgerald's Genoa Junction Outdoor sign at Fitzgerald's Door County-styled fish boil