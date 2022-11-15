Book sale Nov. 15-19 at Barrett Memorial Library

The Friends of the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay will be holding a fundraising book sale on Nov. 15-19.

The Friends will transform the library's lower level Community Room into a bargain book room. The selection at the book sale will include adult fiction and non-fiction, DVDs and audiobooks as well as children/young adult items.

Sale hours will be Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Following the wider sale, a bag sale will be held on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, at which book-lovers can pay $1 to fill a plastic grocery bag.

Proceeds from the Friends' semi-annual book and basket sale fundraisers allow the friends to host library events, provide programs, and help fund the library's Summer Reading Program.

The Barrett Memorial Library is located at 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay.

For more information, call the library at 262-245-2708 or visit https://www.williamsbay.lib.wi.us/.