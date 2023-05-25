Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

About 10:55 a.m., May 25, officials from the Elkhorn Police Department and Elkhorn Fire Department responded to a report of a body found in a retention pond located in the 200 block of West O'Connor Drive.

Members of both departments located and recovered a body that is believed to be that of 27-year-old Dexter A. Johnson, who was reported missing May 22, according to a press release from the Elkhorn Police Department.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene and no foul play is suspected at this time, according to the press release.

Officials from the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office will make an official identification and will rule on the cause of death.

The Elkhorn Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office, Walworth County Sheriff's Office, City of Lake Geneva Police Department, Town of Linn Police Department, City of Delavan Police Department, Twin Lakes Police Department, Town of Delavan Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Southern Waukesha County Canine Search and Rescue, and Wisconsin K9 Search and Rescue.