Boat slip renters in Lake Geneva's city lagoon may receive some reimbursement

Boat owners who were asked to remove their watercraft from Lake Geneva’s city lagoon earlier this year may receive some reimbursement.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Piers, Harbors & Lakefront unanimously approved, Sept. 13, to reimburse boat owners who rented space this year in boat slips one through eight in the city’s boat pier lagoon, located near the 100 block of Wrigley Drive.

The proposal to reimburse the boat owners still has to be recommended by the finance, licensing & regulation committee and approved by the full city council.

The finance committee was set to vote on the issue Sept. 20, and the next city council meeting is set for Sept. 26. Both meetings will be held in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

If approved, the boat owners would be eligible to receive a half-year credit towards their 2023 slip rental, if they decide to rent space in the city lagoon again next year.

The cost to rent a slip in the city lagoon is $852 a year for residents, $1,778 a year for non-resident property owners and $2,070 for non-residents.

The boat slip renters were asked to remove their boats from the water because of debris that had built up in the lagoon.

“Those were the ones affected by the debris build-up over the years,” Harbormaster Steve Russell said. “There was one or two slips that were not leased in slips one through eight. It will only apply to people who had boats in those slips.”

The debris was not removed from the lagoon until the week of July 18. Some of the debris that was in the lagoon included seaweed, branches and leaves.

“It was significant debris, and it took months to find someone willing to come out and actually work in the lagoon and pull it out,” Russell said.

Not all boat renters will be reimbursed.

Members of the piers, harbors & lakefront committee approved to not reimburse boat owners who rented slips on the Elmer’s Boat Rental pier and the city gas pier near the Riviera by a 3-1 vote with Alderman Ken Howell voting in in favor.

The piers were damaged by a storm that occurred in April 14 making them unusable until late May.

Russell said several people who rent slips on those piers asked that they be reimburse for the time they were unable to use their boat slips.

“The piers were not put back together until right before Memorial Day weekend,” Russell said. “Their lease starts April 15 and they were delayed until Memorial Day. So I had a few requests for some kind of numeration and the time they were not in. I don’t have a strong opinion. It was weather-related damage that took awhile to get repaired.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said the slip renters for those piers should not be reimbursed because the damage was caused by weather and not by the city.

“An act of God is an act of God,” Hedlund said. “I don’t think I could go for that. They weren’t able to put their boat on the pier, but if the water level was too high or too low they wouldn’t be able to put it in there either. I don’t know what that has to do with the lease.”

City Administrator Dave Nord said since the piers committee denied the reimbursements, the issue does not have to be voted on by the full city council.

“It can die in committee actually,” Nord said. “So there was no motion to forward it. If it dies in committee, they just leave it there.”