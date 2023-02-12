Chelsea Rudig is helping people get creative during a night out with their friends.

Rudig of Milwaukee recently re-opened the Board & Brush Creative Studio Lake Geneva location, 262 Center St.

Board & Brush Creative Studio offers workshops in which people can create and design their own wooden board sign with a group of friends or family members.

“When they get here, they get board wood and they make it their own,” Rudig said. “They stain it. They sand it. They help put their stencil on and they stencil it with different colors of paint.”

Rudig said most workshops last about three hours but “time crunch” sessions, which last for about two hours, are also available.

“It’s on a smaller scale. The signs are smaller,” Rudig said. “So it’s not as much, and there really isn’t any assembly that needs to be done with the signs.”

The studio can accommodate up to 24 people, and the workshops also include wine and soft drink beverages.

Before their session, the clients select a design for their board on the Board & Brush website, www.BoardandBrush.com. More than 800 designs are available.

“Some of them have personalizations, then they place their order, we print the stencils for them and they come in and we instruct them on how to make their sign,” Rudig said. “You leave with something that you’re proud to put on your wall.”

Rudig said new designs are available each month. She said several of the designs are related to the holidays or a particular season.

“We do a lot of Christmas signs right around the holidays, and there are a lot of fall decorations,” Rudig said. “There’s usually five or seven new releases a month that come out on the first of the month, and those tend to be the most popular because they are new to the market and people are excited to get in here and make their own.”

The workshops are conducted at the Center Street studio, but Rudig said she plans to offer offsite sessions at local businesses and schools in the future.

Rudig said the workshops are ideal for bachelor/bachelorette parties, birthday parties, business outings or an evening out with friends.

“We get a lot of bachelorette parties. We get a lot of birthday parties and girls night outs,” Rudig said. “We don’t get a lot of people coming in by themselves because it’s more fun to do it with other people.”

Rudig said people are often amazed when they complete their sign. She said the signs are relatively easy to make.

“People are often shocked with how beautiful it turns out,” Rudig said. “They’re like, ‘I did that.’ One of the things I like about this business is you see an increase in their self worth with them saying, ‘I was able to create this beautiful sign.’”

Getting started

Rudig and her husband re-opened the Board & Brush Lake Geneva location, Jan. 1. A grand re-opening celebration for the business was held Feb. 4.

“When we took it over, we continued the business as is,” Rudig said. “We’ve been spending the last month doing updates to the space and renovating some of the areas of the building.”

Rudig said and her husband have been planning to start their own creative workshop business, and they felt Lake Geneva would be a good location.

“We thought, ‘What would be the location we would want to open one?,’ and we both said, ‘Lake Geneva, because it has such great traffic in the summertime and it’s such a beautiful area to be in,’” Rudig said. “So when this opportunity arose, it was like a Godsend. It worked out perfectly. We’re thrilled to be here.”

Rudig and her husband help operate Rudig Trophies in Wauwatosa, but she is mostly involved with the Board & Brush business.

“That’s a family business. My husband’s family owns that and that is where he works. I work there part time,” Rudig said. “We do have some experience owning a business, but Board & Brush is more my thing, so this is the first one I’ve owned myself.”

Rudig said she is pleased with the response the Board & Brush business has received and with the number of workshops that have been scheduled, so far.

“We’ve been pretty full. We normally offer workshops two to three nights a week. Sometimes it’s Thursday night. Sometimes it’s Friday night, and we always have a couple of options on Saturday for times,” Rudig said. “We’ve been selling out, so business has been good, so far. We’re hoping to continue that.”

To schedule or attend a workshop, visit www.BoardandBrush.com/lakegeneva or send an email message to lakegeneva@BoardandBrush.com.

“If it’s not on the calendar they can still request a date and we can either open a date for them or guide them to different dates that might be available to them,” Rudig said.