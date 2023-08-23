Lake Geneva’s past will meet the present day in Lake Geneva’s Maple Park Historic District as Linn-based Black Point Estate & Gardens and Lake Geneva’s Maple Park Home Owners Association host walking tours of historic Pioneer Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1-4 p.m. both days, rain or shine.

The fascinating and unique late summer walking tour winds through one of Lake Geneva’s oldest properties, Pioneer Cemetery, accessed in the 1100 block of Dodge Street. Historic interpreters will bring to life many of the interesting people from the city’s past as attendees walk by their final resting places. The tour will take roughly 60 minutes.

Musicians from the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra will be on hand to add to the ambiance. Enjoy the Noteworthy String Quintet, Prevailing Winds Quintet, a flute soloist, and barbershop quartet.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and picnics to enjoy the grounds of this often-overlooked historic cemetery.

“As the very first cemetery in town, it (Pioneer) is often forgotten, in part because many of the folks that were interred there were relocated when Oak Hill Cemetery opened up in the 1880s,” noted Black Point Estate & Gardens Site Director David A. Desimone. “The initial settlers and the town fathers and mothers that really helped define what Lake Geneva could be were either buried there or are still buried there. I think when most people think of historic cemeteries in town they tend to focus on Oak Hill ... Pioneer Cemetery is often overlooked. A lot of the headstones lay flat, so it kind of looks like a fenced-in park that nobody really knows if they’re supposed to go into it or not. This program helps to highlight and bring back to life many of the stories of the folks that are interred there, and also remind people that this is a public greenspace where people are encouraged to come and reconnect with the past.”

This year’s tour was developed by local historian Christine Brookes and Maple Park Home Owners Association board member Kathleen Phillips.

“This year’s walking tour brings Lake Geneva history to life as actors portray some historic people from our community’s past, and some people you don’t know but definitely want to meet” Brookes said.

Tours depart every 15 minutes, with the last tour departing at 3:15 p.m. Tickets, $20 per person, are available at www.blackpointestate.org or by calling the Wisconsin Historical Society box office at 608-264-4848.

Event check-in will be at the main cemetery gate in the 1100 block of Dodge Street, between Maxwell and Warren streets. Attendees should arrive 10 minutes before their scheduled tour time.

While the cemetery is flat, there are no paths. Walking over lawn and uneven surfaces will be required. There are no restrooms available. No alcohol is allowed. This event will be held rain or shine.

Desimone invites the public to reserve their tickets and historically turn back the clock.

“There’s a number of actors that will do first-person reinterpretation of some of the more notable people from our community,” Desimone said of the upcoming cemetery tour at Pioneer. “It’s a fun early fall, late summer day out out to get comfortable and get acquainted with some of the community’s history. There’ll be music. We encourage people to come and bring blankets and picnics like they would have in the 19th century, when cemeteries were some of the first greenspaces in a community. It’s a nice way to reconnect with the town’s history in a fun way, with a little bit of reinterpretation and acting, a really nice day out. Would most people go and spend a couple hours in an old cemetery currently? Probably not. But this sort of reintroduces that idea to people. It was a tried-and-true way of recreating in the 19th century. You’d load up your carriage with a [picnic] basket, go maybe visit a dearly departed relative of yours and it’d be like going to a park ... We think that by highlighting this cemetery currently, it checks a lot of boxes. It allows people to get a little bit of history in a fun way, spending part of their weekend outdoors — the music’s great, the stories are entertaining. I think it has a lot of appeal. It’s a peaceful setting and it’s a nice way to meet your neighbors, past and present.“

Learn more

One of Lake Geneva’s oldest properties, Pioneer Cemetery was the first cemetery in Lake Geneva, tracing its roots back to 1837, 11 years prior to Wisconsin’s statehood. Seven early landowners in Section 36 — R. Wells Warren, Greenleaf Warren, Colonel James Maxwell, Dr. Philip Maxwell, Andrew Ferguson, George Campbell and Lewis Goodsell — gave land to the village for public purposes, desiring areas for parks, churches, schools and cemeteries.

Those buried at Pioneer Cemetery, which features a number of old growth tree plantings, include some of those local pioneers named above. Also among those interred at the cemetery are 32 veterans, including 26 Civil War veterans and six of other wars, including the War of 1812, the Seminole War, and World War I.

