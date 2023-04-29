Black Point Estate and Gardens, a Wisconsin Historical Society site in the Town of Linn, announces a Saturday, May 6 opening date and a full roster of spring and summer events and tours.

With its enchanting gardens, stunning Queen Anne style architecture and expansive collection of original furnishings, the former summer estate of Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp is a slice of Victorian era living overlooking the blue waters of Geneva Lake.

The approximately 3-1/2 hour experience, offered in partnership with Lake Geneva Cruise Lines, transfers guests by boat to the 20-room home surrounded by lush gardens. Historic interpreters offer tours of the property’s first two floors, and guests can relax on the veranda or enjoy the gardens. Tickets are $49 for adults, $47 for seniors and $32 for children ages 4-17 (3 years and younger are free). Visit blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org for more information or to buy tickets. Wisconsin Historical Society members receive a $16 discount on tours and a 10% discount on ticketed events.

The spring season runs from May 6-28, with tours on Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The summer season is from May 29-Sept. 3, with tours Monday - Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday-Sunday at 10:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. Tours depart from the Riviera Docks in Lake Geneva.

Upcoming Events:

Remarkable Women of Lake Geneva Cruise – May 14, 12:30 to 4 p.m. This narrated Mother’s Day boat cruise travels past many of the lake’s historic homes and landmarks, sharing stories of the fascinating women who lived and worked along its shores. The experience includes a tour of Black Point Estate and a complimentary glass of wine. Cost is $50 per person.

Beer Barons of Lake Geneva Cruise – June 17, July 15 and Aug. 12, 12:30 to 4 p.m. This afternoon cruise explores the stories and legacies of beer barons who once vacationed and lived on Lake Geneva. In addition to a tour of Black Point Estate, guests are treated to a beer tasting highlighting brews unique to the region. Cost is $70 per person.

Spectrums of Flavor Beer Tasting – June 22, July 20 and Aug. 17, 6 to 8 p.m. This evening event taps into Wisconsin’s brewing history and gives visitors a chance to sample 10 unique varieties of beer while relaxing on Black Point Estate’s veranda. The experience include a tour of the estate and intriguing insight on the beer-making process. Cost is $50 per person.

Paranormal Games with Joe Diamond – June 23, July 21 and Aug. 18, 7 to 9 p.m. In true Victorian fashion, this evening taps into the world of spiritualism, mesmerism and telepathy at Black Point. Radio host Joe Diamond leads visitors on a first floor tour and explores the estate’s mysterious side through games and storytelling. Cost is $90 per person.

An Evening with Agatha Christie – June 24, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests experience an intimate evening tour of the first floor of Black Point Estate followed by a conversation on the veranda with one of the most successful mystery writers of the 20th century, Agatha Christie, brought to life by local historian and actor Chris Brookes. Cost is $30 per person.

Vows on the Veranda: Historic Weddings of Geneva Lake – Aug. 26, 6 to 8 p.m. For one day only, this new event at Black Point Estate reveals the wedding traditions of the 18th and 19th centuries and explores how historic customs inspired modern-day celebrations. Tickets include a complimentary glass of wine and a slice of wedding cake, a self-guided tour of the estate and an outdoor program about wedding history. Cost is $50 per person.

About Black Point Estate and Gardens

Black Point Estate and Gardens is one of the Wisconsin Historical Society’s 12 historic sites and museums. The estate is a 20-room Queen Anne style “cottage” built by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp with construction completed in 1888. Black Point Estate and Gardens is open for tours seasonally and visitors can reach the site by boat, just as family and friends did in a bygone era. For more information and a list of upcoming events, visit blackpointestate.org.

About the Wisconsin Historical Society

The Wisconsin Historical Society, founded in 1846, ranks as one of the largest, most active and most diversified state historical societies in the nation. As both a state agency and a private membership organization, its mission is to help people connect to the past by collecting, preserving and sharing stories. The Wisconsin Historical Society serves millions of people every year through a wide range of sites, programs and services. For more information, visit www.wisconsinhistory.org.

In 42 Photos: Black Point Estate and Gardens, Lake Geneva, Summer 2022 Black Point Bedroom 2.jpg Black Point Estate Bedroom Black Point: Catherina Seipp (1846-1920) Black Point: Conrad Seipp portrait Black Point: Conrad Seipp photograph Black Point: Emma Seipp Schmidt Black Point Estate Tower Black Point Estate Grounds Black Point Flower Bed Black Point Garden Beds Black Point Gift Shop Black Point Guests Stroll Grounds Black Point: Headboard Detail Black Point Hillside View, Approaching From Geneva Lake Black Point View From Geneva Lake Black Point Medicine Cabinet Black Point Paving Bricks.jpg Black Point: Seipp Beer Bottles Black Point: Seipp Beer Bottles 2 Black Point: Seipp Beer Bottles 3 Black Point: Seipp family photo Black Point: Side View Showing Verandas Black Point: Site Director David A. Desimone Black Point: Table Scene Black Point: Billiard Room Black Point: Group Outing Visit Black Point: Music Room Black Point: Parlor 2 Black Point: Parlor Black Point: Billiard Room 2 Black Point: Tower View of Geneva Lake in the Early Evening Black Point: Dining Room Black Point: Early Evening View of Geneva Lake from Tower Black Point: Amy Bachtell of Hartland Taking Picture of Flowers Black Point: Stained Glass in Music Room.jpg Black Point: Staircase Black Point Estate Tower with Blue Sky Black Point: View from Second Story Wrap-Around Veranda Black Point: Wardrobe Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. ad 2 Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. ad 1 Artist's view of Chicago's Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. facility