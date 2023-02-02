Setting their sights to the upcoming 2023-2024 school year with the impending start of the open enrollment period in Wisconsin, the Big Foot Union High School Board of Education on Jan. 16 set the district’s annual open enrollment caps.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) the open enrollment application period for the 2023-2024 school year runs from Monday, Feb. 6 through a 4 p.m. filing deadline on Friday, April 28.

“We’re reaching our maximum amount of kids we can serve without adding another teacher and more costs, but we’re here to serve and do the best we can with the resources we have,” said Big Foot District Administrator Dr. Doug Parker, who noted the board is required by the DPI to set open enrollment “limits” on a yearly basis.

At Parker’s recommendation, the Big Foot Board of Education capped its 2023-2024 open enrollment to the number of students needed to reach 650 students.

“Once we get to a point where we have 650-plus kids, we will have to be much more specific and scrutinize this number in order to figure out what is the optimal number of kids we can have,” Parker said. “Our current enrollment is 449.”

Also approved were Parker’s recommendation for 2023-2024 Special Education open enrollment, set at a total of maximum student enrollment of 63 “based upon DPI caseload recommendations and considering our current and future students in the special education program.”

“We will have 3.9 full-time cross-categorical special education teachers.,” Parker noted. “These teachers work with students with a variety of disabilities including specific learning disabilities, emotional disabilities, autism, hearing impairments, intellectual disabilities, speech and language impairments, other health impairments, etcetera. Therefore, for the 2023-2024 school year we recommend the average caseload be no more than 16 students, giving us a total of maximum student enrollment of 63. Limiting our program numbers will support our efforts to improve our integrated service delivery practices and learning outcomes of our students with disabilities.”

Wisconsin’s inter-district public school open enrollment program allows parents to apply for their children to attend public school in a school district other than the one in which they reside.

Any Wisconsin resident in Grades 4K-12 may apply to attend a nonresident school district under the open enrollment program. However, a child may transfer to a nonresident school district for early childhood education or 4K only if the child’s resident school district offers the same type of program and only if the child is eligible for that program in the resident school district.

More information on the inter-district public school open enrollment program is available online from the DPI at https://dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment.

Staffing changes

Taking up personnel matters, the board approved the resignation of English teacher Kristin Zachman. Zachman had been with Big Foot since August in advance of the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

In a related development, the board approved the hiring of McHenry, Ill. resident and native Mark Winter as Zachman’s replacement.

A Class of 2019 valedictorian graduate of McHenry Community High School, Winters earned a 2020 Associate in Arts degree as a High Honors graduate of McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, and a Bachelor of Science degree in English Education as a 2022 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Winter did his student teaching from August-December 2022 at 600-student Johnsburg High School at Johnsburg in McHenry County, teaching 11th Grade Honors American Literature and 12th Grade British Literature. From March-May 2020, Winter served as a volunteer assistant baseball coach at alma mater McHenry Community High School.

“We’ve very excited to have him,” Parker said of Winter. “He’s very knowledgeable. He’s already made great relationships with kids and staff.”

Girls wrestling co-op

Board members approved a new cooperative girls wresting program with neighboring Williams Bay High School for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Up until this point girls have just wrestled on the boys team,” Parker noted. “As girls wresting becomes bigger and bigger in Wisconsin, we created a co-op so we could have a separate team.”

Big Foot High School competes in the 10-school Rock Valley Conference, which also encompasses East Troy High School, Brodhead High School, Clinton High School, Edgerton High School, Evansville High School, Jefferson High School, McFarland High School, F.J. Turner High School in Beloit, and Whitewater High School.

In a follow-up interview, Big Foot Wresting Coach Tyler Heck said Big Foot has had “a few” girls compete in Big Foot’s boys wresting program in the past, though no girls have competed in the past three years.

That being said, Heck noted there are 9-10 girls currently wrestling in community-based youth sports programs designed to get kids involved in sports early, prior to entering high school, “to get them interested, understanding the basics of the sport, so that when they get to the high school level we can be a little more advanced on what we’re working on.”

“I wanted to do it (create a cooperative girls wrestling program) because I know that we have girls coming up through the program,” Heck said. “I wanted to have a girls program established before they got into high school. We had a couple of girls that were interested this year but just didn’t really want to do it right away. I think now that having a separate girls program it might be a little bit easier to get those girls to come out, because they know for sure they won’t have to always wrestle against the boys, and I think that’s a lot of the biggest drawback for girls. They would rather have the opportunity to just wrestle other girls.”

Creation of the girls wrestling co-op is designed to better serve girls in the two schools compete competitively—and comfortably—in the sport of wrestling at the high school level.

“It’ll kind of run in conjunction with the boys programs at every school, and there’ll be separate tournaments with a girls divisions, or when we have dual meets if girls aren’t wrestling in the varsity lineup they can wrestle in JV with matches against other girls in their weight class,” Heck explained. “It’ll open some more opportunities for teams that have girls to get more matches up against other girls, rather than them always having to wrestle the boys ... We want to work together to make sure that we don’t put them in a situation where they’re uncomfortable.”

School board elections

In the wake of the Jan. 3 filing deadlines for the 2023 spring general elections on Tuesday, April 6, it was announced that incumbent board member Margaret Labus and candidate Kristi Reierson-McWayne are running unopposed for the two Big Foot Board of Education seats up for election on the ballot for three-year board terms.

Board member Labus, who represents the Village of Fontana, Village of Fontana, serves as the board’s delegate representative for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB), board representative for Cooperative Education Service Agency No. 2 (CESA 2), and representative for the Big Foot High School Educational Foundation.

Reierson-McWayne filed to run for the seat currently held by incumbent Board Treasurer Kim Arntz, Village of Walworth representative, who filed a Declaration of Non-Candidacy.

Board veteran Arntz serves on the board’s Policy Committee and Negotiations Team and as the board’s representative for the Big Foot Area Schools Association (BFASA), a cooperative educational organization that provides shared resources, including staff, for the five independent school districts in the Big Foot Union High School District—Big Foot, Fontana Elementary School, Reek Elementary School, Sharon Community School and Walworth Elementary.

Next meeting

The next regularly-scheduled meeting of the Big Foot Union High School Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Lecture Hall at Big Foot Union High School, 201 Devils Lane in Walworth.

Spring play

The Big Foot High School Drama Club will be staging its spring play production of “Peter Pan and Wendy” on March 3rd-5th in the Big Foot High School Auditorium, 201 Devils Lane in Walworth. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee performance at xxx.

Directing will be Casey Champion, a 2009 alumnus of Faith Christian School in Williams Bay and a 2013 Bachelor of Arts theatre graduate of North Central University in Minneapolis.

Cast members are slated to include: Kaden Rambatt, Ensemble/Narrator; Tristen Hilke, Peter Pan; Alexa Clary, Wendy Darling; Destiny Gonzalez, Mrs. Darling/Cookson; Jonathan Slayton, Mr. Darling/Noodler; Evie Mouzakis, Nany/Crocodile; Eli Laing, John Darling; Silvana Alfano, Michael Darling; Hannah Grever, Liza/Toodles; Jackson Hamburg, Curly; Lucy Goodman, Twin 1; Lillith Smith, Twin 2; Halle Wiedenhoeft, Slightly; Autumn Goodell, Nibs; Braiden Bimrose, Captain Hook; Patrick Finnegan, Starkley; Timmy McIntyre, Smee; Molly Andersen, Jukes; Steven Huerta, Cecco; Keegan Chadwick, Mullins; Gianna Webster, Tiger Lily; Mariana Luna, Never Bird; and Chloe Weborg, Tinker Bell.

