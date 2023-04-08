The switch is on at Grades 9-12 Big Foot Union High School in Walworth, as the district lays plans for an ambitious district-wide student and staff conversion from traditional laptop computers to Chromebooks for the 2023-2024 school year.

On March 27, district science teacher Paul Phillips gave an informational Google Slides presentation to the Big Foot Board of Education on quotes that he and new district Information Technology (IT) Director Beth Grever had gathered.

“This is not an action item,” Big Foot District Administrator Dr. Doug Parker told the board. “This will be built into our budget for next year. As you know, we’ve been a laptop school for a long time, but part of the two internal audits that we did of our tech department both recommended that we go to Chromebooks instead of laptops.”

Big Foot Principal Jeremy Andersen said the move to Chromebooks is a natural progression for the district.

“The reality is most of the instructional stuff is all on the Google Suite right now,” he noted. “It (moving to Chromebooks) is actually a less complex transition than trying to do it the other way.”

Three bids receivedBids were received from three IT products and services providers — Addison, Ill-based ITsavvy LLC; Lincolnshire, Ill.-based CDW Corp.; and Brookfield-based Source One Technology, Inc.

“We considered multiple factors when coming to our recommendation,” Phillips said of choosing between the bids. “We wanted to find the best Chromebook for the best value, as well as a service plan that would be most beneficial to the students and the staff here at Big Foot. Our really big, most important thing is what can we get the most bang for our buck — what’s going to be the best for the kids, best for staff and create the least amount of downtime when something does go wrong, because computers, Chromebooks, do break, things happen. How can we get those Chromebooks back into their hands so there’s as little downtime as possible.”

Phillips noted that the district bid requirements for Chromebooks included touchscreens and a minimum of 8GB (gigabytes, a unit of data storage capacity that is each roughly equivalent to 1 billion bytes) of RAM (random access memory) and 64GB of Flash memory (an electronic non-volatile computer memory storage medium that can be electrically erased and reprogrammed), in addition to a minimum of a dual core processor, extended battery life, high definition monitor, a next generation WiFi 6 chip, webcam and USB-3 and USB-C plug-in ports.

Other bid requirements included a warranty with a zero dollar deductible and “white glove service” that, among other things, would have all the Chromebooks set up when they arrive at Big Foot.

“This was a really big thing for us because of the amount of time and effort that goes into just repairing laptops right now,” Phillips said of securing a white glove service contract. “The IT Department spends, I can’t even tell you the number of hours of their day, repairing and replacing and ordering parts for laptops, and wanted to get away from as much of the repair side of things as was possible so that they have time to actually do some of the other things that they are in charge of doing. So we wanted to get a program, which was recommended to us, where we have a zero deductible replacement program for all of the damaged or broken Chromebooks, which they call the ‘white glove service.’ In effect, if a Chromebook gets damaged, the person will come bring it in, turn that in to us, we’ll give them a replacement one and then we set that one aside. Someone comes from the company picks that one up, takes it to their shop, repairs it and then brings it back the next week so we can redistribute it. All with zero cost to us with the zero deductible policy. That was our number one priority for our department ... That (white glove service) was one of the biggest things that we wanted.”

Phillips noted that ITsavvy was the number one choice for both the Big Foot IT Department and the district’s IT consultant out of the three bids received.

“They have been highly recommended for their price point, their warranty and their service, “ Phillips told the board. “They have the best service plan, will deliver the materials ready to go out of the box, and provide other services we need in the IT department to keep everything under one house.”

Phillips noted that both rival bids from Source One Technology and CDW had shortcomings compared to the bid submitted by ITsavvy.

The $279,975 ITsavvy bid calls for the purchase of ACER R756T-C01B student Chromebooks at a cost of $357 per unit, and the purchase of ASUS CX3400 Chromebooks for staff at a cost of $583 per unit. Both styles of Chromebooks come with flip/touch technology, 8GB RAM, 64GB flash memory, WiFi 6 capability, an Intel processor, Google’s Chrome operating system and an 11.6-inch screen.

Additionally, Phillips noted that the district will need to separately purchase the Chrome licensing, ChromeCare warranty and white glove service for each of the Chromebooks purchased for staff and student use at a combined cost of $131.50 per unit.

“In summary, our number one preference would be to go with ITsavvy,” Phillips said. “They had the best package for student Chromebooks, they had the best package for the staff Chromebooks, they had the most reasonable ChromeCare warranty and the best white glove service — professionals in factories that are designed to repair these things on a regular basis.”

Outgoing Board of Education Treasurer Kim Arndt expressed his support for pursuing a white glove service contract.

“I’m totally and for the white glove,” he said. “That allows our educators to be educators instead of being repairmen. Instead of repair they’re instructing students — or staff.”

In board discussions around the informational presentation, Parker noted that costs associated with the district-wide staff and student Chromebook conversion will be built into Big Foot’s overall $9-plus million budget for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We are a 1-to-1 school,” Parker noted in a follow-up interview. “Every student has a laptop. We are converting based on recommendations from a technology audit we recently went through. Cost, functionality, and maintenance were all factors.”

Parker said the conversion of district technology to Chromebooks will bring a variety of benefits for both students and staff.

“The cost of the device is less expensive,” he explained. “We can push out updates through the internet, whereas laptops need to be collected and require individual upgrades. White glove service — they do all the repairs, rather than our employees. Graphic capabilities are much better. In addition, Chromebooks allow teachers to monitor their use better and keep the focus on education. Security is another reason for Chromebooks.”

Added Grever in a follow-up, “Why Chromebooks? Security, maintenance, troubleshooting, deployment and, most importantly, total cost of ownership.”

The pervasiveness of computer technology among both students and staff point to the sea change that has swept education over the past several decades.

“Where we used encyclopedias to do research and a typewriter to create a paper, it’s all done on computers now,” Parker said. “Next to the teacher in the room, the computer technology available to students is probably the second most important tool in many classes.”