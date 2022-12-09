Big Foot to add dual credit hospitality course; Renewal co-op agreements approved for soccer, tennis and cross-country

Jumping to the head of the class, options for students to get a head start on earning college credits are expanding at Big Foot High School in Walworth.

Looking to expand options for Big Foot students to take transcripted credit courses with Gateway Technical College, the Big Foot Board of Education on Nov. 21 approved district 2023-2034 course guide changes that will add a new transcripted credit course offering at Big Foot, “Introduction to Service in the Hospitality Industry.”

According to Big Food District Administrator Dr. Doug Parker, transcripted classes are classes that credentialed high school teachers can teach, with participating students receiving dual high school and Gateway credits at the same time.

“Introduction to Service in the Hospitality Industry” will be taught by Big Foot High School Family & Consumer Sciences instructor John Karabas, who also teaches Big Foot’s new dual credit transcripted “Principles of Hospitality” course, which explores the world of hospitality, food and beverage, lodging, tourism and travel, event planning, recreation and related businesses.

Karabas, a Carthage College alumnus, is a former restaurateur.

President and owner of Tomato Head Pizza Kitchen, LLC in Chicago from January 1998 to November 2008, Karabas built the start-up into a three-location fast casual restaurant chain specializing in delivery before selling the business to an investment group and moving to Fontana, where he opened and owned Pie High Pizza, 441 Mill St., from 2011-2018.

Parker said the board’s approval of adding “Introduction to Service in the Hospitality Industry” brings the number of dual-credit transcripted credit courses to three being offered by Big Foot’s Family & Consumer Sciences Department in partnership with Gateway.

Four class sections of “Baking & Pastries” are being taught by Big Foot Family & Consumer Sciences teacher Wes Slawson, with a total enrollment of 53 students. The four class sections are up from three in the 2021-2022 school year.

Karabas’ “Principles of Hospitality” course, added new this school year, enrolls ten Big Foot Students.

“We’ve really tried to refocus our Family & Consumer Sciences Department to be a hospitality and culinary arts department,” Parker noted, calling the dual credit classes a “win-win for everybody” involved. “We’re doing a little remodeling in the actual room to make sure the kids have the resources available, and the teachers have the resources to teach these classes. Obviously, the strength of our teaching staff is number one. Wes Slawson and John Karabas both have extensive backgrounds in hospitality and foods. That’s where their strength lies, so that’s where we have kind of shifted. They’ve done a great job expanding the department. Plus, obviously, Walworth County is the Mecca of tourism industry and we have great partnerships with many of the area business where our kids get job training, work experience ... Geneva National has been a phenomenal partner with us, just to name one.”

In addition of Geneva National Resort & Club, other local, regional and national partners with Big Foot’s Family & Consumer Sciences Department include The Abbey Resort, Fire 2 Fork, The Creamery at Highland Farm, the Wisconsin Beef Council, and Norwich, Vt.-based King Arthur Baking Co., which has a three-year partnership with the district, donating a palette of flour, yeast and tools each year to Big Foot, asking the school give half of its breads baked to those in need.

Parker said the refocusing of Big Foot’s Family & Consumer Sciences Department as a hospitality and culinary arts department makes sense, given that much of Walworth County’s economy is geared toward the tourism and hospitality industry.

According to Wisconsin Department of Tourism figures, Walworth County saw a 29.0% increase to $790 million in tourism-generated economic impact last year, with total direct visitor spending in the county jumping 35.8% to $594.5 million, boosting total tourism employment in the county 16.1% to 6,846 jobs and generating $65.9 million in state and local taxes, up 26.1%. Last year, total tourism-spurred labor income in Walworth County grew 22.1% to $223.4 million.

WIAA Co-ops

Board members approved two-year renewal Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) cooperative agreements with the neighboring Williams Bay School District to offer combined high school sports co-op teams for soccer, tennis and cross-country.

“They’re longstanding cooperatives that give an opportunity for Williams Bay kids to participate, which I think is great,” Parker said of the “good” co-op partnership between the two neighboring school districts.

The Stevens Point-based WIAA, founded in 1895-1896, is a voluntary, unincorporated, nonprofit organization. WIAA membership includes more than 500 Wisconsin public high schools, as well as non-public high schools, public middle schools, and non-public middle schools.

The purpose of the WIAA is to organize, develop and control an interscholastic athletic program that promotes the ideals of its membership and the opportunities for member schools’ participation; emphasize interscholastic athletics as a partner with other school activities in the total education process; formulate and maintain policies that will cultivate the high ideals of good citizenship and sportsmanship; promote uniformity of standards in interscholastic athletic competition; and prevent exploitation by special interest groups of the school program and the individual’s ability.

School calendar

Board of Education members approved the district’s proposed 2023-2024 calendar, which is inclusive of 176 instructional days between Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 and Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The calendar includes six no-school staff in-service days on Aug. 28-31; 2023, Jan. 19, 2024 and June 5, 2024.

Major vacation breaks during the 2023-2024 school year will include Nov. 22-24, 2023 for Thanksgiving, Winter Break from Dec. 22, 2023 to Jan. 2, 2024, and March 25-29, 2024 for Spring Break. Other vacation days include Oct. 27, 2023 for Fall Break; Feb.16, 2024; and May 27, 2024 for Memorial Day.

Final exam days will be held on Jan. 16-18, 2024 for 86-day Semester 1, and on May 31, 2024 and June 3-4, 2024 for 90-day Semester 2.

The final day of school for Class of 2024 seniors will be Friday, May 24, 2024.

Parent-teacher conferences will be held on Wednesdays, Oct. 11, 2023 and March 6, 2024, both from 5-7:30 p.m.

Report approved

School board members reviewed and approved the future publication of Big Foot’s 12-page “Year in Review” document, which outlines the district’s various accomplishments during the current 2021-2022 school year, including Big Foot’s recognition as a national U.S. News & World Report “Best High School” honoree, the school’s top 100 national ranking by New York City-based W!SE for its financial literacy curriculum, and the district’s 68.8 “Meets Expectations” score on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s School Report Card for student performance on the DPI’s Wisconsin Student Assessment System (WSAS) academic proficiency testing.

“It’s a yearly document,” Parker said of the “Big Foot High School Year in Review,” now in its sixth year of publication. “When I came to Big Foot (2017-2018) we started creating the ‘Year in Review.’ The district I came from did one as well. We use it as a marketing tool to basically tell our story and tell the great things that our students and staff are doing.”

Other news

In other developments at the Nov. 21 meeting, the Big Foot Board of Education:

Approved a not-to-exceed cap of $25,000 for the purchase of an AFM4214 All-Flex grooming tractor mower from Salina, Kan.-based outdoor power equipment manufacturer Land Pride.

Approved the end of COVID-19 testing, with as-needed COVID testing being administered by school nurse Brooke Byrom and district media/communications coordinator and health aide Susan Pruessing.

Heard a presentation from Big Foot Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department staff members Chad Roehl (Business & Computers) and Wes Slawson and John Karabas (Family & Consumer Sciences) on CTE offerings at Big Foot High School in the areas of business education, engineering, family and consumer sciences and technology education.

Heard a report from Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce intern Ciara Connelly, a Big Foot High School Class of 2023 senior, regarding her participation in the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce’s student internship program, encompassing two students each from Williams Bay High School and Big Foot High School. Connelly plans to study biology and kinesiology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Next meeting

The next regularly-scheduled meeting of the Big Foot Board of Education will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., in the Lecture Hall at Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth.

