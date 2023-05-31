Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After years of being a net open enrollment loser, hard-earned open enrollment net gains realized over the past few years at Grades 9-12 Big Foot Union High School have continued into the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

On May 15, the Big Foot Board of Education approved all 2023-2024 Wisconsin inter-district open enrollment applications submitted to the district, with the Walworth-based union high school district realizing a net 11-student gain — 29 incoming students versus 18 outgoing.

“The trend has slowly changed,” said Big Foot District Administrator Doug Parker. “Obviously we have a great school, phenomenal academic offerings and co-curriculars — the whole nine yards.”

Wisconsin’s inter-district public school open enrollment program allows parents to apply for their children to attend public school in a school district other than the one in which they reside. Any Wisconsin resident in Grades 4K-12 may apply to attend a nonresident school district under the open enrollment program. However, a child may transfer to a nonresident school district for early childhood education or 4K only if the child’s resident school district offers the same type of program and only if the child is eligible for that program in the resident school district.

The regular open enrollment application period for the 2023-2024 school year ran Feb. 6 to a 4 p.m. filing deadline on April 28, 2023.

Parker said open enrollment decisions are personal and unique for each family applying.

“Everybody has their own personal circumstances,” Parker noted. “Where they go to school with our school choice laws gives the parents that flexibility to decide what’s best for their child, as well as what’s most convenient for their family. There are some families that want their child to go to a bigger school, and we’re medium-sized, so they choose the bigger schools around us, like Lake Geneva. If they want something smaller than Big Foot, they choose Williams Bay. Clinton is a smaller high school as well, and if families live on the outskirts or edges of our boundaries or work in Beloit or Janesville and they drive that way, sometimes they’ll take their kids to Clinton or Delavan. But then those same circumstances are why families choose Big Foot as well. If Lake Geneva’s too big for them and their child doesn’t like a big school, then we often become the school of choice ... and they’re thriving because of it, because you can play three sports and get involved in a bunch of activities and know everybody in your class. Again, there’s so many reasons for open enrollment in and out that you can’t really put your finger on it year to year.”

Board reorganizes

In the wake of the April 4 spring general election, which included the election of Kristi Reierson-McWayne to fill the board seat vacated with the retirement of 21-year school board member Kim Arntz, among the major areas of business on May 15 was the annual reorganization of the Big Foot Union High School Board of Education,

Selection of board officers are areas of responsiblity are as follows:

President Ed Hayden (village and Town of Sharon, 2025) — Policy Committee and Negotiations Committee.

Vice President Jim Brost (Town of Walworth and parts of the Town of Darien, 2024) — Big Foot Area Schools Assocation (BFASA) representative, Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) delegate representative and Cooperative Educational Service Agency No. 2 (CESA 2) board representative.

Clerk Jane Palmer (Town of Linn, 2024) — Negotiations Committee, Policy Committee and Big Foot Fine Arts Foundation representative.

Treasurer Margaret Labus (Village of Fontana, 2026) — Big Foot High School Educational Foundation representative and Big Foot Fine Arts Foundation representative.

Member Kristi Reierson-McWayne (Village of Walworth, 2026) — Building and Grounds Committee.

As part of the board’s annual reorganization, approved designations included Beloit-based First National Bank & Trust Co., which operates a Walworth branch office, as the district’s official bank depository, and the weekly Lake Geneva Regional News as the district’s official newspaper.

Board of Education meetings will continue to be held on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Fund 46 Plan

Board of Education members approved Big Foot Union High School’s Fund 46 Long Range Capital Improvement Plan for financing capital improvements to the district’s outdoor athletic complex for baseball and softball, football, soccer, tennis and track, completed in 2020.

Effective in 2002, the State of Wisconsin enacted the Wisconsin Uniform Financial Accounting Requirements (WUFAR) code creating a uniform financial fund accounting system for all school districts in the state as required by Wisconsin Statute Section 115.28(13), including creation of Fund 46 Long Range Capital Improvment Fund.

“You put money into it and for five years it has to sit,” Parker said of Fund 46. “You can’t pull the money back out. Then, after five years, you can start spending it as long as you have an approved plan from the Department of Public Instruction. And you can change that plan as you go, so it’s not like it’s locked in, but you have to have board approval to change the plan. We are coming up on the end of our five years in November of this year and we’ve been able to accomplish some of the tasks off the old Long Range Plan, so we decided to put our money toward other things ... Basically we’re putting our money into projects for the outside [athletic] complex ... We felt that putting money aside now in anticipation of those repairs was a smart way to go. The total is about $3 million. We’ll never have that much saved up. We’re just trying to put some money toward it so that when it does have to happen there’s some money there to help offset the costs, and then they’ll have to decide from there how to complete it, whether that’s another referendum or whether that’s just money out of Fund 10 (General Fund), fund balance or donations.”

From an initial deposit into the fund in November 2018, the fund has a balance of $573,053 as of April 30.

According to the district’s 2018-2030 Long Range Capital Improvements Plan, it’s projected that the district will need at least $3 million in funds by the 2028-2029 school year to fund anticipated improvements and upgrades to Big Foot’s outdoor athletic complex, including $1.4 million for football field turf replacement, and $600,000 each for quadplex turf replacement, track resurfacing and tennis courrs resurfacing.

Policy updates

The school board approved the implementation of numerous Board of Education policy revision updates as recommended by Stow, Ohio-based board policy consulting firm Neola, Inc., which serves more than 1,500 clients in Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Florida, including 312 school districts in Wisconsin.

“There we no major policy changes,” Parker said, noting the policy revision updates approved May 15 aligns board policy language with recent changes in state law and national legal precedent.

Personnel changes

In other news at the May 15 meeting, the Big Foot Board of Education approved the resignation of English teacher Mark Winter with the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year, and the hiring of Walworth Elementary School middle school English language arts teacher Amy Phillips as Winter’s replacement for the 2023-2024 school year.

FBLA sends 13 to nationals

Big Foot Future Business Leaders of American (FBLA) faculty advisor Chad Roehl reported to be board that a school record 21 of the 45 Big Foot FBLA student members participating in the 2023 state competition on April 16-18 at Green Bay qualified to advance to the June 26-30 FBLA national competition in Atlanta.

National FBLA qualifiers are junior Kaden Rambatt, Spreadsheet Applications; junior Lauren Decker, Data Analysis; senior Nicole “Coco” Counter, Electronic Career Portfolio; sophomore Northina “Nina” Goeddeke, Computer Applications; juniors AJ Hartmann and Andrew Ruhl, E-Business; juniors Patrick Corey and Hudson Torrez and senior Eli Gerdes, Broadcast Journalism; senior Evan Langelund, Supply Chain Management; sophomores Karlie Kroening, Kelsie Kroening and Annabelle Pearce, Intro to Social Media Strategy; junior Patrick Finnegan, Accounting II; junior Avery Tipps, Impromptu Speaking; senior Gannon Emmerich, Help Desk; and junior Michaela Courtway, sophmore Evan Henningfeld, senior Henry Koerner, freshman Rebecca Konkel and junior Mariah Stewart, Parliamentary Procedure.

Alternate for FBLA nationals, if needed, are sophomores Lily Wolf and Molly Andersen in Publication Design and sophomore Elijah Laing in Computer Game & Simulation.

“I am blessed,” Roehl said. “The kids are just fantastic kids. They did a phenomenal job. They worked worked hard. They were very diligent trying to move on to finals and trying to move on to nationala, and with 21 national qualifiers that became very evident. I’m very proud of them, every single one of them, those who qualified and even those who did not quality. I’m very proud of all of the work that they did, because even those that did not qualify for nationals, it’s still an honor to be at state.”

A total of 13 Big Foot FBLA members will compete in the FBLA national competition in Atlanta — Nina Goeddeke, AJ Hartmann, Andrew Ruhl, Karlie Kroening, Kelsie Kroening, Patrick Finnegan, Avery Tipps, Gannon Emmerich, Henry Koerner, Mariah Stewart, Evan Henningfeld, Michaela Courtway and Rebecca Konkel.

Additionally at the state competition, Big Foot FBLA member Ashley Miller had the winning trade pin design for the state competition, and Big Foot FBLA took fourth place Outstanding Chapter honors.

Celebrations

Big Foot High School Prinicpal Jeremy Andersen reported on recent student achievement highlights, including:

Rock Valley Conference Academic Excellence Awards — Ciara Connelly, Nicole “Coco” Counter, Clayton Holt, Elijah Gerdes, Itzel Ruiz Hernandez, Grace Hanson, Henry Koerner, Evan Langelund, Maya Morand and Victoria Zaraza.

Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) State Solo & Ensemble Competition at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, April 29 — five first place awards and six second place awards.

Big Foot Chapter of the National Honor Society Induction Ceremony, May 7 — New inductees are Molly Claire Andersen, Joshua Thomas Bendle, Sawyer B. Dase, Olivia Rean Dewey, Karly Anne Duber, Kevin W. Dunkel, Brilie N. Esser, Scout Henry Giroux, Northina Marie Goeddeke, Evan Jaxson Henningfeld, Jack Dean Kammermeier, Troy A. Katzenberger, Karlie Ione Kroening, Kelsie Lenore Kroening, Holly Jean Kynell, Noah Thomas Langelund, Benjamin Lavariega, Yasmin Nicole Lopez Beetstra, Logan P. McHugh, Emma R. Nisius, Dakota Russell Nordmeyer, Lishi Jane Palmer, Annabelle M. Pearce, Abigail Jeanne Phillips, Jane Elizabeth Pick, Ethan David Rurey, Ryan Matthew Swaney, Elliott James Vail, Wyatt Ames Vail, Aubri Janeen Waswo, Lily Isabelle Wolf and Emily Jane Zimmerman.

The College Board Advanced Placement (AP) testing — 86 participating students writing 133 exams encompassing 17 different tests.

2023 Prom Court — Avery Tipps, King Cristian Lavarirga, Hudson Torrez, Finn Burdick, AJ Hartmann, Kiela Shallcross, Lishi Palmer, Abby Hildebrandt, Karen Flores and Queen Lizzie Lueck

Next meeting

The next regularly-scheduled meeting of the Big Foot Union High School Board of Education is set for Monday, June 19, 7 p.m., in the lecture hall (Room W43) of Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth.

In 44 Photos: Big Foot High School presents "Peter Pan and Wendy, " March 3-5, 2023 "Peter Pan & Wendy" - Bedtime stories in Neverland "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Captured "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Cast and Crew Photo "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Peter Pan and Wendy 1 "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Peter Pan and Wendy 2 "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Darling Children in the Nursery "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Captain Hook and Peter Pan Duel 2 "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Captain Hook and Peter Pan Duel 3 "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Flying to Neverland "Peter Pan and Wendy Hook" - Scene 2 aboard "The Jolly Roger" "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Scene aboard The Jolly Roger "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Jubilant Peter Pan "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Shall I Give You a Kiss? "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Show Artwork "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Schoolwork in Neverland with Wendy "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Mr. & Mrs. Darling "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Nana the Dog "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Narrator "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Peter Pan and Wendy's daughter Jane "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Peter Pan enters the nursery window as Wendy Darling sleeps "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Captain James Hook and his band of pirates aboard The Jolly Roger "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Aboard the Jolly Roger with Captain Hook and his pirates "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Captain Hook and his crew listen for sounds of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Walking the Plank "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Playbill "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Mr. and Mrs. Darling and Nana are sad to find their children gone to Neverland "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Wendy and Peter Pan "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Peter Pan and Wendy talk "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Peter Pan tries to reattach his shadow "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Tech crew in the lighting and sound booth "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Peter Pan's Neverland fairy "Tinkerbell" "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Mrs. Darling and a younger Wendy "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Captain James Hook and Peter Pan duel aboard The Jolly Roger "Peter Pan and Wendy" - Peter Pan duels Captain James Hook aboard The Jolly Roger