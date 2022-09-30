Big Foot School District 100% back to normal after COVID; sets homecoming, annual meeting dates

The Big Foot Board of Education on Sept. 19 announced the date for the Grades 9-12 union high school district’s annual meeting.

The annual meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., in the lecture hall at Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth, with all members of the community invited to attend.

The 500-student Big Foot School District serves the villages of Fontana, Sharon and Walworth and the towns of Walworth, Delavan, Linn and Sharon.

The annual meeting agenda will include a budget hearing and district elector votes on establishing salaries and expense reimbursement rates for school board members, adoption of the 2022-2023 tax levy, and setting the date, time and place for the district’s 2023 annual meeting.

The regular monthly Board of Education meeting will immediately follow the conclusion of the annual meeting.

Big Foot Business Manager Laura Long gave a presentation of the district’s proposed 2022-2023 general fund budget, which calls for a balanced $9,122,217 in revenues and expenditures.

Projected general fund expenditures include $3,061,963 for instruction, $4,607,960 for support services and $1,452,294 in non-program transactions.

Anticipated general fund revenues are local sources, $6,914,077; inter-district payments, $802,539; intermediate sources, $14,311; state sources, $764,785; federal sources, $616,565; and other sources, $10,000.

New sources of funding, Long noted, included additional monies from the State of Wisconsin, as announced by Gov. Tony Evers, including $16,714 from the second round of Getting Kids Ahead initiative funding, and additional total per-pupil funding totaling $46,031.

While the district’s property tax mill rate won’t be finalized until next month, district administrator Dr. Doug Parker said the district’s mill rate has been slowly trending downward, falling from “over three” dollars per $1,000 in assessed valuation “into the high twos,” even with the November 2018 passage of the district’s $7,800,000 referendum for constructing and equipping an outdoor athletic facility on district-owned land.

Parker noted that at the time of the referendum, the district had promised electors “that we would have a declining mill rate, even if the complex passed,” a promise since kept.

“Laura has done an outstanding job of managing our mill rate,” Parker said, noting the district has paid off the loan early. “We are going to be proposing a mill rate at the annual meeting in October. Between Laura and our staff and you as a board, we ‘ve capitalized on our promise.”

The Big Foot School District current 2021-2022 property tax mill rate is $2.96 per $1,000 in assessed valuation, down from $3.47 in 2015-16, $3.46 in 2016-2017, $3.39 in 2017-2018, $3.14 in 2018-2019, $3.05 in 2019-2020 and $$3.01 in 2020-2021.

The district’s declining mill rate follows a corresponding rise in property values within the Big Foot School District, which have risen from $2,320,587,253 in 2015-2016 to $3,104,606,225 in 2021-2022.

Start of school year

Reporting to the Board of Education on start of the 2022-2023 school year, principal Jeremy Andersen reported an action-packed “fast and furious” kickoff, including a “jam-packed” first week of school that concluded with a Friday “burgers and dogs on the lawn” cookout.

Andersen also expressed his pride in the school staff for getting the academic year off to a “good start.”

“Those first couple days are just huge in terms of selling who we are and what we’re about,” Andersen said.

Important areas of emphasis, he noted, included the importance of building college and career readiness and emphasizing the importance of attendance and classroom engagement, pursuing classes based on interests and taking advantage of the availability of dual credit work experiences, with Andersen noting half of last year’s senior class participated in dual credit work experience options.

Another area of attention has been a focus on getting student cell phones put away.

“It didn’t get standing ovations, but in class meetings we talked about how much time we spend as a society with our face in the screen, putting that thing away, and how much value that can be for growth,” Andersen said. “Knock on wood, I think it’s been pretty well received and practiced and I think it’ll pay dividends for how things go in the classroom ... We want studying to be about studying.”

Parker agreed that the 2022-2023 school year had launched with a positive “really, really good” start.

“We have a renewed energy to learn now that COVID is over and we’ve been able to put all that stuff in the past,” he said. “We’re back to 100% normal and our staff and administration have done a great job kicking off the school year.”

Looking ahead to an action-packed fall, Andersen said auditions have been held for the Drama Club’s fall musical production of “Footloose,” slated for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, in the Big Foot High School Auditorium.

Anderson reported to the board that Big Foot’s “whole nine yards” of 2022 homecoming festivities, themed “Once Upon a Homecoming,” will be held the first week of October, with the homecoming varsity football game against Edgewood at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, and the homecoming dance at Big Foot on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Other news

In other developments at the Sept. 19 meeting, the Big Foot Board of Education:

Approved private transportation contracts.

Approved continuation of the district’s school safety plan, with minor revisions.

Approved continuation of the district’s existing Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) Safe Return Plan for continued safe in-person instruction in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.