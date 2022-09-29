Big Foot Recreation District, local schools planning Halloween fun

There is spooktacular Halloween fun in store for the young and the young-at-heart this October in Walworth County’s West End.

“Adults can learn how to decorate Halloween cookies like a professional or make ceramic pumpkins,” said Lynette Vyhnanek, program coordinator for the Big Foot Recreation District, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. “Bring the whole family down to Pearce’s to carve pumpkins. Fontana has their Fall Fun Fest back and Walworth is getting ready for the Trunk-or-Treat. Kids can learn to sew monsters or build a pumpkin teddy bear.”

Registration is required for most programs, some of which have fees.

“There are many free and low cost events happening in October,” Vyhnanek noted. “Walworth Elementary puts on one of the best Trunk-Or-Treats, with dozens of cars. Enjoy pumpkin-carving without the mess at home. For only $10 you can carve a pumpkin at Pearce’s, with the Big Foot Recreation Department supplying everything you need. And afterwards, you can go on a hayride, find your way out of a corn maze, and enjoy many of their fine treats.”

Upcoming Halloween-themed events include:

Fontana Fall Fun Fest—Thursday, Oct. 27, 5-7:30 p.m. Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St., Fontana. Free admission. Games and activities require the purchase of tickets at the door.

Pumpkin Carving at 12th Annual Spooktacular Jack-O-Lantern Fest—Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to noon. Pearce’s Farms, W5740 N. Walworth Rd., Walworth. The fee is $10 per pumpkin.

Ceramic Pumpkin Workshop (the class is available for both youth and adults)—Wednesdays Oct. 5 and 12, Grades 4-8 from 4-5 p.m. and adults 5-7 p.m., with finished piece pickup on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Fee is $50 per person.

Build a Halloween Teddy Bear (all ages)—Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4-4:45 p.m. Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Fee is $25 per kit. Registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 10.

Friendly Monster Making (ages 5-13)—Wednesday, Oct. 5,3:45-4:45 p.m. Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Fee is $15 per person. Children under age 8 should have an adult present to assist.

Community Trunk-or-Treat—Saturday, Oct. 22, 4-6 p.m. Held in the east parking lot at Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Free admission. Concessions will be available for purchase, with all proceeds benefitting Walworth Schools.

For more information, call 262-275-2117 or visit www.bigfootrecreation.org, where the Big Foot Recreation District’s Fall 2022 Guide is available for download.

The Big Foot Recreation District provides enrichment and recreational activities for the residents of the Big Foot School District in the Village and Town of Walworth, the Village and Town of Sharon, the Village of Fontana, the Town of Linn and a portion of the Town of Delavan.