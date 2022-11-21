Big Foot High's former IT director allegedly used school funds to buy Bitcoin mining machines

The unauthorized purchase of Bitcoin mining machines using Big Foot High School funds were among the allegations made in a criminal complaint filed against former Big Foot High School technology director Geoffrey E. Byrne, 56, of Burlington.

Byrne has been terminated from his employment with Grades 9-12 Big Foot Union High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth. The 449-student district serves the Village and Town of Walworth, the Village and Town of Sharon, the Village of Fontana, and portions of the Town of Linn and Town of Delavan.

According to his criminal complaint filed Nov. 21, unauthorized purchases allegedly made by Byrne included $4,444 for four $1,111 bitcoin mining machines purchased from Amazon. Other Amazon purchases totaling more than $8,000 were alleged to have been delivered to either Byrne’s home address or an address in Missouri where Byrne’s parents live.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations was brought in by the Walworth Police Department to assist with the investigation of the bitcoin mining equipment, with five laptop computers Bryne had running in his office alleged to have been running a Kryptex cryptocurrency mining program. The five laptops were shut down by DCI agents, who took the devices for further analysis.

Based on other surveillance video, Byrne is also alleged to have used a school credit card to fuel up a variety of non-district personal vehicles on multiple occasions between Aug. 3, 2022 and Oct. 24, 2022 at the Kelley’s Market Mobil gas station, 680 E. Kenosha St., in Walworth.

The complaint outlines a dozen instances were Byrne is alleged to have fueled up a several personal vehicles—a gray Chrysler Concorde and white Dodge Stratus registered to a female with the same home address as Byrne; Byrne’s motorcycle; an unknown black sports utility vehicle; and Byrne’s white Dodge Caravan minivan.

Earlier this month, a theft complaint was received against Byrne and an arrest made by the Walworth Police Department. On Nov. 8, Byrne appeared in Walworth County Circuit Court remotely from the Walworth County Jail for a bond hearing on charges alleging theft from a business setting and unauthorized use of entity’s ID or document information.

The state requested a $10,000 signature bond and, as a condition of his bond, Byrne was to have “no contact with Big Foot High School or any employee of Big Foot High School.” An initial appearance was set for Nov. 21 at 1:15 p.m.

In the criminal complaint, Byrne faces allegations of theft in a business setting of greater than $2,500-5,000 on or about between Aug. 3, 2022 and Nov. 9, 2022, a Class I Felony that, if convicted, could bring a fine of not more than $10,000, or imprisonment of not more than 3½ years, or both.

Bryne also faces misdemeanor allegations that he, on Oct. 28 in the Village of Walworth, did intentionally steal the moveable property of Big Foot High School, a wood shop table saw, “without consent and with intent to permanently deprive the owner of the property.” If convicted, the Class A misdemeanor brings a fine of not more than $10,000, or imprisonment of not more than nine months, or both.

Security cameras were alleged to have been taken offline by Byrne between 7:36 and 8:19 a.m. the day the table saw reportedly went missing.