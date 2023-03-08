Walworth County will be alive with the sound of music this coming weekend.

In keeping with recent tradition, Big Foot High School in Walworth will once again be hosting a Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) District Solo & Ensemble Festival for Grades 6-12, scheduled for this Saturday, March 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 2022-2023 school year marks the sixth consecutive year that Big Foot has hosted the WSMA District Solo & Ensemble Festival.

The school’s music department is headed by band teacher Neal Raskin and choral music teacher Liza Shapin.

Raskin serves as festival manager for the District Solo & Ensemble festival, with Shapin coordinating event volunteers and breakfast and lunch meals for the judges and attending school music directors. The school store will sell concessions and light food for students and their families, who are free to dine off campus.

“Hosting is always great,” said Big Foot High School Principal Jeremy Andersen. “We get students and parents and clinicians in from all over the area and they get to see our building. We love hosting. We think it’s a great opportunity to show off a little bit. It’s an awesome, awesome event ... Neal does a great job and Liza does a great job ... facilitating an awesome event.”

Big Foot School District Administrator Dr. Doug Parker agrees.

“It’s really nice to have it here at Big Foot,” he said. “Neal and Liza do an excellent job of organizing the event and putting it all together. It’s another chance to showcase our kids’ talents and give our kids opportunities. Our kids do a really great job.”

In addition to Big Foot, participating schools are expected to include Elkhorn Area Middle School-High School, Clinton High School, Delavan-based Our Redeemer Lutheran School, and middle school students from the Grades 4K-8 Fontana, Reek, Sharon and Walworth school districts. Also participating on a transfer basis from other WMSA districts will be Williams Bay Middle School and Lake Geneva Middle School.

Raskin said about 400 student performers are expected to participate in Saturday’s Regional Solo & Ensemble Festival across nearly 280 events held in seven venue sites at Big Foot, including the band room, various math and English classrooms, and the 550-seat Big Foot Auditorium.

Big Foot High School has hosted the annual March District Solo & Ensemble Festival since 2018, with the WSMA-sponsored music festival pivoting to an online virtual festival format in 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hosting is a lot of work and it takes a lot of help from volunteers and my choir colleague Liza Shapin and, obviously, the cooperation of the school district, some other teachers and staff in the building,” Raskin said. “We used to rotate with Delavan and Elkhorn and Clinton high schools, and our Big Foot area middle schools used to go to the Lake Geneva festival. In 2017-2018, I got the idea to host it perpetually every year so that our middle schools don’t have to drive 20 miles around the lake to go to their festival. We may as well keep them within the district using our performance spaces and interacting and being around our high school students. The other directors all agreed that was fine. I decided to host the festival and therefore I get to wear that [festival director] hat.”

Public invited

Raskin said all District Solo & Ensemble Festival performances this Saturday are open to the public at Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth.

“If there’s anybody out there that wants to attend something, they can certainly do that,” Raskin said. “I’d recommend seeing some of the larger ensembles.”

“Those can be fun ways to see what high school and middle school musicians can do,” Raskin said.

For more information on the Big Foot-hosted District Solo & Ensemble Festival, visit https://sites.google.com/bigfoot.k12.wi.us/bfhs-music-department/wsma.

Statewide festival program

The festival program for which WSMA is most famously known, Solo & Ensemble, draws in more than 100,000 student musicians each year, representing all 72 Wisconsin counties.

Through the Solo & Ensemble experience, students learn the discipline of rehearsal, are challenged to advance their musical skills, perform in front of an audience and adjudicator, and receive feedback on their performance. Those that perform at the highest level (Class A) at a WSMA District Festival have the opportunity to receive a 1* (one-star) rating which advances them on to State Solo & Ensemble.

Each year more than 32,000 students qualify at district festivals to perform at State Solo & Ensemble, making this event one of the largest of its kind in the nation.

“One of the state and national standards in music education is to play alone and with others, or to sing alone and with others,” Raskin noted. “Most schools, us included, have our large ensembles — concert bands, concert choirs, jazz bands, orchestras, that kind of thing. But then most directors, and WSMA supports this, also support the chamber music, which is your solos, duets, trios, your smaller ensembles.”

Raskin said “there’s definitely a different learning process” for student musicians involved in playing solo or in small ensembles versus the typical larger band and orchestra groupings.

“It’s a completely different experience when they have one or two parts with another player or when they have a solo to prepare,” he explained. “There are so many different skills — listening, ensemble skills, individual technique, pulse, musicality. All those things get developed in different ways when you’re working in small groups or by yourself, and so most music teachers do some sort of chamber music unit. Some schools choose not to go through WSMA for that, but I think most music educators like to have students learning solos, or working in pairs, duets, trios, quartets, things even as big as like a woodwind choir or a brass-and-percussion ensemble ... It’s a much different learning experience for the kids.”

All WSMA Festivals have five primary goals: Improving student music performance; increasing student understanding of music literature and music concepts; motivating students to continue their study of music; establishing standards of excellence in music performance; and providing opportunities for students to understand the relationship of music experiences to other life experiences.

“Solo & Ensemble is part of the process and the experience for students doing music,” Andersen said. “It gives them a chance to work on their ensembles or their individual pieces and compete and do some things that you just don’t do in the classroom, which is fantastic.”

Learn more

The Waunakee-based Wisconsin School Music Association, founded in 1932, is a 501©(3) non-profit statewide association serving more than 3,500 music teachers and school administrators in the education of 100,000-plus students who annually participate in WSMA activities through their school’s membership.

Encompassing more than 1,000 member schools, WSMA is governed by a board of directors consisting of school administrators elected from 10 geographic districts, three elected officers from Wisconsin Music Educators Association, the state music consultant, a community representative and a representative from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.

WSMA’s mission is to ensure that all students have opportunities which encourage lifelong involvement in music by providing statewide music programming activities, offering leadership and support for school music programs, and advancing music as an integral part of the school curriculum and community life.

For more information about WSMA and its Solo and Ensemble festivals, visit wsmamusic.org.

