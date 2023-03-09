“All records are made to be broken.” — Arnold Jacob “Red” Auerbach (1917-2006), American professional basketball coach and executive

It was a night of celebration at the Big Foot Union High School Board of Education meeting on Feb. 20, as the district marked the record-setting accomplishments of its Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter.

It was announced that a record 44 members of the Big Foot FBLA chapter have advanced to the April 17-18 state FBLA competition at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay, with FBLA members qualifying in 26 competition events at the Big Foot-hosted Region VII competition on Feb. 4, which drew more than 600 guests, including 550 participants from 21 southeast Wisconsin schools.

Of Big Foot FBLA’s 61 registered members, 60 competed at the Feb. 4 competition, with one student registered to compete in a state-only event at Green Bay.

At an enrollment of 450 students, Big Foot High School was the smallest participating FBLA Region VII school.

“There were more students and adults in the building on that Saturday than there is on a normal school day,” said 12-year Big Foot FBLA faculty advisor Chad Roehl, business and computers teacher.

The announcement was made as part of a PowerPoint presentation by Roehl and Big Foot senior and FBLA member Nicole “Coco” Counter, of Fontana, who serves as vice president for six-county FBLA Region VII, which encompasses Walworth, Racine, Kenosha, Rock, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

“We’ve very, very proud of our kids and our advisor, Mr. Roehl,” said Big Foot High School District Administrator Dr. Doug Parker of the school’s FBLA chapter, which rosters a record-breaking 61 members this school year. “The FBLA accomplishments that they’ve achieved — they’ve continued to build and grow their program every year, and our kids just show off their outstanding abilities and talents. We’re very lucky to be able to offer what we do to them.”

Making chapter history, the Feb. 4 event was the first-ever FBLA regional leadership conference hosted by Grades 9-12 Big Foot, a union high school serving the villages of Walworth, Sharon and Fontana, the Town of Walworth and portions of the Town of Linn and Town of Delavan.

Big Foot High School FBLA state qualifiers on Feb. 4 were as follows:

Regional Champion Qualifiers — Mya Gonzalez, Sophia Stewart and Tito Olague, Intro to Business Presentations; Lauren Decker, Data Analysis; AJ Hartmann and Andrew Ruhl, E-Business; Coco Counter, Electronic Career Portfolio; Noah Langelund, Intro to Business Procedures; Hevlihn Howarth, Intro to FBLA; Karlie Kroening, Kelsie Kroening and Annabelle Pearce, Intro to Social Media Strategy; Henry Koerner, Michaela Courtway, Mariah Stewart, Evan Henningfeld and Rebecca Konkel, Parliamentary Procedure; Nina Goedekke, Computer Applications; Jackson Hamburg, Database Design; Ryann Grunow and Natalie Klamm, Social Media Strategy; Aubrie Hanna, Abby Hildebrandt and Kiela Shallcross, Sales Presentation; and Evan Langelund, Supply Chain Management.

Second Place Qualifiers — Wyatt Vail, Business Plan; Miya Duesterbeck and Karen Flores, Digital Video Production; Hannah Grever, Future Business Leader; Gannon Emmerich, Help Desk; Molly Andersen and Lily Wolf, Publication Design; Gudman Mizialko, Intro to Public Speaking; and Kaden Rambatt, Spreadsheet Applications.

Third Place Qualifiers — Patrick Finnegan, Accounting II; Patrick Corey, Eli Gerdes and Hudson Torrez, Broadcast Journalism; Elliott Vail, Client Service; Scarlett Georges, Ashley Miller and Grace Hanson, Graphic Design; Avery Tipps, Impromptu Speaking; and Elle Barbian, Word Processing.

Roehl said the 44 Big Foot FBLA members advancing to the state competition in Green Bay in April will be joined by FBLA member Eli Laing, who will be participating in a state-only Computer Games & Programming Simulation event.

While Big Foot was the smallest school participating in the Feb. 4 competition, the chapter made its presence known, taking second place for Outstanding Regional Chapter, breaking a Big Foot High School record.

Over the last five years, Big Foot has had 95 state FBLA qualifiers, in addition to 34 national FBLA qualifiers at Anaheim, Baltimore, Chicago, San Antonio and Salt Lake City, with students competing across 72 different competition events at the regional, state and national levels.

“Big Foot FBLA has been growing in strength for years,” said principal Jeremy Andersen. “To continue to see more and more students take advantage of and participate in FBLA, and excel and compete at a high level, is really good for our building and our school. Last year we graduated a pretty amazing group that did a lot of great stuff, and we came back with bigger numbers and had even more success this year.”

The Big Foot-hosted Region VII competition on Feb. 4, coordinated by Counter, was made possible by a cadre of more than 60 community members who volunteered in a wide variety of ways, including judging and timing presentation events.

“I was floored by the level of support that we had,” Roehl said. “It was just amazing to see how much the community supported our organization and the conference that we put on. It truly was impressive. It was really quite the undertaking to try to find that many judges, that many volunteers, and we had an overflow of judges, an overflow of volunteers. It was great. It was impressive the amount of support that we had. I cannot thank the community enough.”

While “many” of the volunteers at the FBLA Region VII competition were drawn from Big Foot High School, Counter said “most” were drawn from the area community — parents, members of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, and local community members and business people.

Augmenting the Feb. 4 conference experience for attendees, Counter said, were “highlight” special events including a “very cool” demonstration by the Fontana Elementary School drone-piloting club, entertainment by Rockford, Ill. magician Zack Percell of TnZ Magic, “puppy lovin’ between competing” by therapy dogs from The Alliance of Therapy Dogs, and special workshops hosted by Big Foot Future Farmers of America Chapter President Henry Koerner and Big Foot FBLA Chapter Vice President Scarlett Georges.

Counter was pleased with how the Region VII competition came off, calling the event “a lot of fun.”

“It was a huge success,” she said. “It was definitely stressful to plan everything, but it was more than worth it. We have such a great community here at Big Foot. It’s like one giant family, and everyone was just so ready to extend their resources and their help to make the event a success. We had a lot of help from parents of [Big Foot FBLA] members. Everybody reached out to their neighbors, their families, their friends. We had so much community involvement. It made the event a huge success. I’m really proud of how the event came off. I saw this (hosting) as an opportunity to show off the school and show off the incredible talent and networking community we have here and we did a really great job of doing that. We’ve received countless emails and thanks from other advisors telling us how wonderful the conference was that we put on, and I think we did a really good job representing Big Foot.”

Other news

In other developments at the Feb. 20 meeting, the Board of Education heard a report from physical education teacher Alison Krick on what’s new in physical education at Big Foot High School, including the addition of a new course offering, “Human Performance.”

The advanced level fitness class is designed to increase student performance in all aspects of fitness and improve all aspects of their overall health through a prescribed balance throughout the curriculum between exercise patterns, nutrition and leadership skills.

Human Performance is offered as an elective in Grades 9, 11 and 12, and as an alternate required course to PE10 for sophomores.

Krick and physical education and health teacher Steve Bochat comprise the school’s P.E. staff.

In other news, the Board of Education approved moving its regularly-scheduled March board meeting from Monday, March 20 to March 27 at 7 p.m. in the lecture hall at Big Foot Union High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth.

