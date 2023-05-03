As one concert season ends another successful run, nonprofit Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation, Inc. is already looking ahead to its upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation recently announced its four-performance schedule for its 2023-2024 season — The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience on Sept. 16, The Looney Lutherans on Nov. 11, Ryan & Ryan on Feb. 9, 2024, and B2Wins Duo on April 12, 2024.

"We just finished booking the artists for next season," said Big Foot Recreation District Director Chuck Thiesenhusen, who is a member and secretary of the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation Board of Directors. "It has been a rewarding challenge bringing arts and culture to our community."

The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience octet fuses a big band spirit with an inventive edge, with the band garnering a top 5 Billboard spot with the release of their first album. Crooner Johnson, an Emmy Award-winning singer-songwriter, is also the lead singer for the internationally-known vocal group Tonic Sol-fa.

The idea for "The Looney Lutherans” was cooked up in 2006 when the founding members were appearing in the cast of the hit musical "Church Basement Ladies." The company has now expanded to include additional “Loonies,” but all of these talented women have been performing for years as professional actresses, writers, singers and improvisers, appearing together around the country.

The Looney Lutherans are a trio of wacky gals who use music, comedy and some interactive help from the audience to share their age-old wisdom for living a long and lively life the Lutheran way. The show material is comedic and family-friendly — and show-goers don’t have to be Lutheran to love it.

Ryan & Ryan is a dynamic father-son piano duo that draws upon classic and contemporary music to create enthralling concert experiences. From Rachmaninoff to Gershwin to Billy Joel, Donald and Barron Ryan combine their talents to create a dazzling blend of old and new schools.

A native of Trinidad & Tobago, Donald Ryan came to the United States to study music, earning degrees from Oral Roberts University and the University of Tulsa. He is well known as a master of diverse styles, evidenced by a diploma from the 9th International Chopin Competition as well as his induction into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame. Donald Ryan has also earned the distinction of being among the most accomplished pianists in the world as a Steinway Artist.

Given his father’s profession, Barron Ryan's choice of playing the piano is no surprise, and he has been no stranger to the stage since the age of four. He distinguished himself in piano studies at the University of Oklahoma and has been a featured soloist across the United States and internationally. Barron Ryan is also an experienced composer, and in 2021 was named one of “Ten Innovators To Watch” by Smithsonian Magazine.

As a performing team, Donald and Barron Ryan amaze audiences with their skill, expressiveness, and love of making music. Their experience in classical, jazz, ragtime, and funk allows them to create exciting new music and give fresh interpretations of old.

Pronounced B-Twins, the high energy B2Wins Duo has captivated audiences worldwide with its unique renditions of crowd favorites and an engaging, uplifting live show that targets the masses.

Led by Walter and Wagner, charismatic twin brothers from Brazil, the B2Wins Duo combines a plethora of genres into a feel good performance that is equal parts rock concert, dance party, jam session and vacation for the soul.

Growing up in the violent, impoverished slums of Rio De Janeiro, the Twins began playing classical music on violins their father handmade. They used music as an escape from their reality and began teaching others in their neighborhood to do the same. After being featured on National Public Radio, the Twins were invited to the U.S. on full ride music scholarships in 2008.

After performing more than 1,000 shows around the world over the past decade, the B2wins continue to cultivate a loyal fan base wherever they perform. From hip-hop heads to jazz aficionados, pop enthusiasts and ravers, rockers to reggae fans, all find common ground together with the B2wins, who use music as the tool to fulfill their mission of making the world smile.

"We look forward to a new year," said Becky Merwin, president of the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation. "We're really excited. We're doing a variety of things. Some folks are excited about the Loony Lutherans coming to Big Foot. It's a unique group. As we end the year, and get ready for our new year, we feel like we're ahead of the curve ... The goal is to have something for everyone."

Season tickets, $120, go on sale Monday, May 1. General admission tickets for individual concerts go on sale Thursday, June 1.

Concerts are held in the 550-seat auditorium at Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth

For more information and tickets, visit bigfootfinearts.org or call the box office at 262-275-2117.

Successful run

The Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation's recently-completed 2022-2023 season featured five concerts during its October-April run — violinist, composer and two-time Grammy Award-winner Mads Tollin; Grammy and Country Music Association (CMA) award-winning country artist Kathy Mattea; world class vocal a cappella and comedic ensemble Six Appeal; the acclaimed George Mauer jazz group; and the award-winning Chicago Mass Choir gospel group.

"We're always looking for more financial support and community support, but we've brought a lot of new people on in this past year, which has been a really great asset for us," Merwin said, praising the "quality" of the programming presented by the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation during the 2022-2023 season.

Merwin also highlighted the quality of the Big Foot High School Auditorium as a performance venue for attracting visiting performers, including the Chicago Mass Choir, which took to the Big Foot stage on April 15 to close out the 2022-2023 concert season.

"The Chicago Mass Choir thought Big Foot was a fine arts high school and not a regular public high school because of our wonderful auditorium," Merwin noted.

Learn more

Founded in January 2016, the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation is a nonprofit charitable public benefit organization founded for the purpose of bringing fine arts experiences to the community. Its mission is to assist and support community events, performances, programs and unique educational opportunities associated with the Big Foot School District and its Big Foot Recreation District.

For more information, visit bigfootfinearts.org.

