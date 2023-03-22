A dozen Big Foot High School Solo and Ensemble events will advance to the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) State Solo and Ensemble Festival from the March 11 Big Foot-hosted District Solo and Ensemble Festival.

Events advancing to the state festival, this year held in Walworth County at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on April 29, include Big Foot’s Minor Details honors choir and Jazz Band, as well as 10 solo or duet instrumental and vocal events.

“The students all worked really hard on their events, and all did a spectacular job,” said Big Foot choral music teacher Liza Shapin.

Big Foot hosted WSMA District Solo and Ensemble for the sixth consecutive year on March 11, with roughly 400 students participating in more than 280 performance events over the eight hour festival, which ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Big Foot has hosted District Solo and Ensemble since 2018.

Among the area schools participating in the District Solo and Ensemble Festival were Big Foot, Clinton Junior-Senior High School, Elkhorn Area Middle School, Elkhorn Area High School, Our Redeemer Lutheran School (Delavan) and Lake Geneva Middle School. Also participating were middle school student musicians from Big Foot’s four Grades 4K-12 feeder school districts — Fontana Elementary School, Walworth Elementary School, Reek Elementary School and Sharon Community School.

“Overall, the event ran smoothly and students performed their best throughout the day,” said Big Foot Band District Neal Raskin, festival manager for District Solo and Ensemble, which was held in seven performance spaces throughout the school, including the 550-seat Big Foot High School Auditorium. “Our judges and volunteers ran a smooth festival for students and families. The directors had positive comments about the scheduling, facility and friendliness of the volunteers.”

Shapin, who coordinated event volunteers and breakfast and lunch meals for the judges and attending school music directors, agreed.

“I thought the event was a huge success, and we had many amazing student and parent volunteers,” she said. “It was a wonderful day of music.”

The Waunakee-based Wisconsin School Music Association, founded in 1932, is a nonprofit statewide association encompassing more than 1,000 member schools and serving more than 3,500 music teachers and school administrators.

The program for which WSMA is most well known, Solo and Ensemble, draws in more than 100,000 student musicians annually, representing all 72 Wisconsin counties. Each year, more than 32,000 students qualify at district festivals to advance to State Solo and Ensemble, one of the largest events of its kind in the nation.

For more information about WSMA and its its Solo and Ensemble festivals, visit wsmamusic.org.

