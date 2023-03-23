About 75 balloon artists from throughout the world are gathering in the Lake Geneva area this week to help create an immersive experience using thousands of balloons.

A Big Balloon Build event is scheduled to be held March 23 through March 26 at Covenant Harbor Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 1724 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva. The event is being hosted by the Wisconsin Balloon Decor in Lake Geneva, with activities being planned by Inspiration Ministries in Walworth.

The balloon artists will be creating outdoor-themed scenes with about 120,000 balloons earlier in the week to help prepare for the event. The theme for the Big Balloon Build will be "Inspired by the Great Outdoors."

"So it's going to be a camping and wilderness theme," Sara Meyer, owner of Wisconsin Balloon Decor, said. "There will be trees, boats, RV's, tents-- all wilderness-themed things as balloons."

Stuart Davies, director of the Big Balloon Build, said the Big Balloon Build will feature several creative nature-related scenes depicting animals participating in outdoor activities.

"The trees will be four feet in diameter and 18-feet tall. We have all of the areas of the great outdoors," Davies said. "We are creating racoons, chipmunks, pandas and bunny rabbits out of balloons. We have a lazy river. There is a scene where dogs are riding on a speedboat and one of them is water skiing in the back and soaking a cat that is fishing. We have a racoon hang gliding on a butterfly, and the butterfly is 15 feet by 15 feet. We have lots of interesting stories being told, but everything is made out of balloons."

The created scenes will lead up to the Big Balloon Build, which will include activities hosted by Inspired Ministries. The Big Balloon Build is a fundraiser for Inspiration Ministries, which provides housing and employment services for people with disabilities.

March 23 will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Visit Lake Geneva, tours for nonprofit organizations and a VIP night for the sponsors and balloon artists.

School tours will be conducted March 24, along with a performance from comedian Kerri Pomarolli that evening.

Several activities will be held March 25 and March 26 including the "Ultimate Balloon Experience" with a buffest breakfast and visit from the Easter Bunny and general admission tours.

Attendees for the general admission tours are asked to bring nonperishable food items, which will be donated to the Chapel on the Hill food pantry and the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank.

"That is kind of our way of giving back to the community, as well," Kimberly Voller, development coordinator of Inspiration Ministries," said. "Sara has been generous in giving Inspiration Ministries and Inspired Coffee an opportunity to benefit from this, but I feel it's important for us to get involved as well and give back to the community."

Representatives from Inspired Coffee will be selling a special blend of "Big Balloon Build" coffee during the event.

Davies, who is from Wales, said he is impressed with the taste of the special blend coffee.

"It's nice, and I don't drink coffee. I drink tea," Davies said. "I'm British, so I'm a tea drinker."

Bringing the Big Balloon Build to Lake Geneva

Meyers said she has worked on bringing a Big Balloon Build event to the Lake Geneva area for about 18 months. She said first she had to find a signature sponsor-- Kunes RV,-- location-- Covenant Harbor-- and local nonprofit organization to help support-- Inspiration Ministries.

"Once we had those key players in place, then we were able to actually confirm and all the rest came together," Meyers said. "It's been a long time coming."

Davies said the purpose of the Big Balloon Build events is to help support a charity located in the host community.

"We wouldn't be able to pull this off without Sara and Kimberly. It's a big partnership between the Big Balloon Build, Wisconsin Balloon Decor and Inspiration Ministries," Davies said. "We're bringing something unique to the community but also something people have never seen before and a way to raise funds for a fantastic cause."

Meyer said she developed the idea for bringing a Big Balloon Build event to Lake Geneva after participating in a similar event that was hosted by a friend in Indiana in April 2022.

"It was a peer in the industry, so I wanted to go support her and she is now working on the Big Balloon Build team," Meyer said. "So she had such a successful event. I supported her and now she's paying it back and supporting future builds."

Meyer said she is now looking forward to a Big Balloon Build event being held in Lake Geneva.

"It's the biggest thing I've ever done times a hundred," Meyer said. "All the balloon artists are people I know, and it's exciting to have them here. They're being super generous in donating their time in making this possible, so I'm excited. I'm ready for it to be here, because we have been planning this for a long time."

Big Balloon Build begins

Davies said he started the Big Balloon Build about eight years ago. He said, since that time, Big Balloon Build events have been held in England, Scotland, Canada and the United States.

"It developed along the lines of creating an opportunity to raise money for a charity in a community and to be able to use it as a unique event but also to give an opportunity to balloon artists to challenge themselves and develop their skills," he said.

Davies said Lake Geneva is the third city in the Unites States to host a Big Balloon Build. He said locations are usually selected based on the person who is willing to host the event and the types of venues that are available.

Davies said Covenant Harbor is an ideal location for a Big Balloon Build.

"We don't generally look for a city or a state. We look for the right person and the right charity to work with and in Lake Geneva we're working with Covenant Harbor," Davies said. "We're looking for a large venue of about 8,000 or 9,000 square feet. We look to make an immersive, large balloon wonderland, and we need a lot of space."

Meyer said she is excited that Lake Geneva has been selected as a site for a Big Balloon Build.

"It's like the Olympics. It travels around, and there's a host and a host city," Meyer said. "It's an honor to get selected."

Davies said balloon art has become more popular during the past few years, but many people are still unfamiliar with the artform.

"I think the difficulty in explaining it comes down to the fact that it's so unique. There's only ever been eight Big Balloon Builds across the world," Davies said. "When a Big Balloon Build comes to your town you are unlikely to have seen anything like it before, and you will unlikely see anything like it again. So it's a unique opportunity for people to see something they will remember for the rest of their lives and how we as balloon artists take balloons as a medium to create stories in an immersive wonderland."

For more information about the Lake Geneva Big Balloon Build or to purchase tickets visit www.WisconsinBalloonDecor.com.