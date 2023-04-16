An event that attracted about 75 balloon artists from throughout the world to the City of Lake Geneva has been deemed a success.

A Big Balloon Build event was held from March 23 through March 26 at Covenant Harbor Christian Camp and Retreat Center, Jackson Family Activity Center, 1724 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva.

The event was hosted by Wisconsin Balloon Decor, in partnership with the Big Balloon Build organization, as a fundraiser for Inspiration Ministries.

The theme for the Big Balloon Build was "Inspired by the Great Outdoors" with balloon artists creating scenes of animals participating in outdoor activities using about 120,000 balloons.

Stuart Davies, director of the Big Balloon Build, said the theme was inspired by the event's main sponsor Kunes RV and the company's mascot RV Panda.

"We had the character onsite and we thought, 'How do we incorporate pandas into this?,'" Davies said. "We just came up with the idea of, 'What if we had a world like Lake Geneva where you could go speed boating or skiing on the lake and hiking, and it was just animals?'"

More than 3,500 people attended the four-day event.

Davies said he is pleased with the attendance and enjoyed watching people viewing the outdoor balloon scenes.

"I think it was absolutely a success," Davies said. "Thanks to the support of Sara Meyer of the Wisconsin Balloon Decor, the event was just so well organized. Just seeing the faces, not just of the children but the parents and other adults that went through, it was just phenomenal."

Meyer said she also was pleased with the event and enjoyed having the opportunity to host a Big Balloon Build in Lake Geneva. She said the attendees seemed to enjoy the balloon displays.

"I'm so proud to have brought this event to my community and show off the impact that balloons can have, but also celebrate our awesome balloon industry, which is full of creative, caring people," Meyer said. "The event was a huge success by all measures."

The event raised about $110,000 for Inspiration Ministries.

Representatives from Inspiration Ministries hosted several activities and conducted a canned food drive during the event. About 2,000 pounds of canned food items were collected and donated to local food pantries as a result of the drive.

Kimberly Voller, development coordinator for Inspiration Ministries, said she is pleased with the amount of items that were collected from the food drive and with the amount of money that was raised for Inspiration Ministries.

"The Big Balloon Build made a big impact worldwide for Inspiration Ministries and Inspired Coffee," Voller said. "Thank you to Stuart Davies for your generous heart and incredible vision, to Sara Meyer of Wisconsin Balloon Decor for hosting the Big Balloon Build and for choosing Inspiration Ministries and Inspired Coffee as the charity, to Kunes RV/RV Panda for your part in brining the Big Balloon to Lake Geneva and finally to Covenant for being the venue for this incredible event."

Voller said she enjoyed seeing the people's reactions to the balloon art displays.

"The support of the community was incredible. The joy on the faces of our residents, trainees and all the attendees was absolutely priceless," Voller said. "What an honor to be a part of something so big and special."

The balloon artists spent about 2,538 hours from March 20 to March 22 working on the balloon displays.

Davies said he appreciates the work the artists put into the Big Balloon Build.

"We stayed late on Wednesday night. We had a little pizza party for the people who worked late," Davies said. "It was a long day, but it was well worth it to see it all come together on Thursday."

Davies said he enjoyed having the opportunity to conduct a Big Balloon Build in Lake Geneva and was pleased with the community's support.

"It's a beautiful place. We got to see it without snow and with snow," Davies said. "It was amazingly beautiful. But for me, the most beautiful thing about Lake Geneva was the welcoming of the community and the way in which the community engaged with the Big Balloon Build and with the way they engaged with the artists and the way they engaged with Inspiration Ministries. It was just overwhelming to see that response."

Davies started the Big Balloon Build events about eight years ago. Since that time, such events have been held in England, Scotland, Canada and the United States.

The purpose of the events is to raise money for local charities in the host communities.

Upcoming Big Balloon Build events are scheduled to be held in July in Colorado and in London, England in December.

"We're looking for other charities to make a difference," Davies said. "So we're going to make a difference one balloon at a time."